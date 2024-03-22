Bet on James Madison to cover spread against Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament first round matchup

James Madison got off to a fast start this season, winning a non-conference road game against Michigan State as a 16.5-point underdog.

However, the Dukes went just 1-2 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, meaning their only path to the NCAA Tournament was likely to win their conference tournament and earn an automatic bid.

JMU took care of business by winning 13 straight games en route to a Sun Belt Tournament title, earning the 12th seed and a dance with fifth-seeded Wisconsin on Friday.

The Badgers won three games in the Big Ten Tournament but came up short in the final against Illinois, losing 93-87 in a back-and-forth battle.

It’s not often you see such a high-scoring game involving Wisconsin, as the total flew over the closing number of 147.

We have another high total at 145.5 for Friday night’s matchup that was bet up after opening at 143.5.

When evaluating Wisconsin games, you always have to assess which team is more likely to dictate the pace of play.

This total suggests the bookmakers are leaning toward James Madison controlling the pace. In this preview, I’ll share why that could spell trouble for the Badgers as 5.5-point favorites.

James Madison vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: JMU +5.5 (-110), Wisconsin -5.5 (-110) Total: Over 145.5 (-105), Under 145.5 (-115) Moneyline: JMU +195, Wisconsin -250

Jame Madison analysis

The Dukes like to play at a blistering pace. TeamRankings has them 42nd in D-I with 73.8 possessions per game.

They’re also one of the more balanced teams in the country, with 50.5% of their scoring coming on 2-point field goals.

Moreover, Hoop-Math ranks the Dukes 39th, with 44.5% of their 2-point attempts being layups, dunks or tip-ins.

This means a fair amount of James Madison’s 2-point field goal attempts are high-percentage shots near or at the rim.

The Dukes can also stroke it from the perimeter, ranking 54th with 8.7 3-pointers per game.

Overall, JMU ranks 32nd with a 54.4% Effective Field Goal Percentage.

Thus, the Dukes often take high-quality shots, which tends to bode well when backing an underdog.

Wisconsin analysis

I have my concerns about the Badgers trying to slow down this JMU offense. Wisconsin ranks just 188th in defensive efficiency, allowing 103.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Badgers don’t defend the paint well, ranking 351st in the country by allowing opponents to shoot 64.2% on shots at the rim.

Their perimeter defense is just as poor, as they rank 345th in allowing opponents to shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc.

It’s worth noting that James Madison ranks 40th in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.4%.

It’s difficult to see where the Badgers are going to get stops if they get dominated both inside the paint and on the perimeter.

Given these lopsided numbers, I can only conclude that James Madison is a bad matchup for the Badgers.

James Madison vs. Wisconsin prediction: Pick

Using our Action Labs database, I looked at how the Badgers perform as favorites, laying 4.5 or more points in games they were bet up with an opening total of 143.5 or more points.

The numbers aren’t pretty, as Wisconsin is just 1-7-1 (12.5%) against the spread in this spot.

Wisconsin opened as a 4.5-point favorite, and that number is now up to -5.5.

I think the market is on the wrong side of this move, so I’ll take the 5.5 points with the Dukes to keep this game inside the number.

Pick: James Madison +5.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.