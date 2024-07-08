Bet on Emma Navarro to make quick work of Jasmine Paolini in quarterfinal matchup at WImbledon

Tuesday’s second women’s quarterfinal match at Wimbledon will feature a more prominent set of players, with seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini taking on 19th-ranked Emma Navarro.

Here’s a prediction and pick of this quarterfinal matchup, which should offer plenty of intrigue for value-seeking bettors.

Jasmine Paolini vs. Emma Navarro prediction

(10:30 a.m. ET, ESPN)

Despite being the higher-ranked player at No. 7, the Italian Paolini is a +150 underdog against the American Navarro.

Navarro has looked impressive, knocking off two Grand Slam winners, Naomi Osaka (two US Opens and two Australian Opens) and Coco Gauff (one US Open).

Moreover, Navarro won both matches without dropping a single set. She’s lost only one set in her four matches at Wimbledon.

While Paolini has also only lost one set, she hasn’t had to go through the same gauntlet of opponents as Navarro has.

Paolini didn’t drop her first set until her Round of 16 match against Madison Keys, who had to retire from the match with a leg injury, with the third set level at five games apiece.

Navarro has been a better player than Paolini in this tournament while facing more formidable opponents.

The American leads in points won on first serve (70%-64%), second serve (49%-46%), service games (82%-67%), return games (52%-48%) and break points (66%-52%).

Jasmine Paolini vs. Emma Navarro pick

Navarro is undefeated in three career meetings against Paolini and has dropped a set only once.

While Navarro is priced at -185 to win the match, I like her value in covering the game spread of -2.5 at -125 odds in what should be a fairly comprehensive victory.

Best bet: Emma Navarro -2.5 games (-125)

