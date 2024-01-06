Back the Sixers to cover large spread against Jazz Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center

Coming off embarrassing losses, the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers will try to rebound Saturday night when they meet at Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers were run out by the Knicks at home, 128-92, as 5.5-point favorites on Friday. Philadelphia allowed 75 first-half points and shot 6-of-23 from 3-point range in the loss.

Utah didn’t fare much better at Boston, getting blown out, 126-97, as 14-point underdogs. The Jazz trailed 71-40 at halftime and were held to 36% shooting as their three-game winning streak was snapped.

Jazz vs Sixers prediction: Analysis

One thing to keep an eye tonight is if Joel Embiid suits up on the second end of this back-to-back set. Embiid scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 36 minutes and was playing in his second game following a four-game absence due to a sprained ankle.

The ankle appeared to hold up after the rest as Embiid recorded his 15th straight 30-10 game (the most since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded 16 straight in 1972), but he appeared to be favoring his knee, although he downplayed it after the game.

The 76ers were also playing without Tobias Harris (ankle) and De’Anthony Melton (back). Melton’s status for Saturday’s game against the Jazz is unknown, but after Friday’s loss, coach Nick Nurse said he expects both Embiid and Harris to play.

Utah, which was 5-2 in their last seven games against the spread heading into Friday’s blowout loss, has covered three straight games when playing with no rest. The Jazz were coming off consecutive victories over Miami, Dallas and Detroit, games that were decided by a combined 51 points.

The Sixers are 5-1 in their last six games off a loss, but they failed to cover as double-digit favorites in their lone game off a defeat this season.

The Jazz have lost seven of eight times on the road this season when coming off a loss of 10 points or more as Philadelphia should be pretty motivated to bounce back, with or without Embiid.

Let’s lay the points with Philadelphia to rebound against Utah.

Jazz vs Sixers prediction: Pick

76ers -11.5 (via ESPN BET)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.