Back the Browns covering as home favorites vs Jets in TNF finale

The 6-9 New York Jets take on the 10-5 Cleveland Browns in the final Thursday Night Football game of the 2023 NFL regular season. Cleveland are 7.5 point favorites across all the best NFL betting sites, and the best odds come from DraftKings (+100).

I think this spread is justified given where these teams are at with just two weeks left in the season. In fact, I expect the Browns to cover that spread and win handily.

Jets vs Browns prediction: Analysis

(Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video)

The starting point of analyzing this game must start with Joe Flacco and how well he’s played. While he’s not a perfect quarterback at age 38, he’s galvanized what was a mundane and unimpactful Browns offense to being one of the most exciting in the NFL.

Cleveland put up 31, 20, and 36 points in their last three respective games. They outgained those opponents by 404 yards and did so with a nonexistent rushing attack in their last two outings.

That lack of a run game could be slightly concerning going into a matchup against a the Jets defense. But it’s hard to bet against Flacco and the two playmakers he’s found instant chemistry with in Amari Cooper (451 yards and three scores in his last three games) and David Njoku (Four touchdowns in his last three games).

The aforementioned Jets defense has given up 58 points in the last two combined games, including 28 to a poor Commanders offense. While their defense still ranks third in yards allowed per game, it’s fair to wonder how much is left in their gas tanks after carrying the team on their back all season.

New York’s offense has done them no favors whatsoever with the exception of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson making something out of nothing on occasion. They rank last in yardage and in the red zone, and are the league’s third lowest scoring team.

At this point in Trevor Siemian’s career, it’s unrealistic to expect much out of him. That means their offense will have to rely heavily on Hall against the NFL’s tenth ranked rush defense.

Jets vs Browns prediction: Prediction

Browns to coer -7.5 point spread on DraftKings (+100)

I’ll give the Jets credit for finding a way to six games despite their ineptitude in the passing game all season. In a league where there aren’t many difference making defenses, the Jets have the capability of being one any given week.

But Cleveland is on a heater and are looking like a team nobody wants to face in the playoffs. While the Jets defense can be a difference maker any given week, the Browns defense has been as good as anyone in the NFL.

Flacco will likely make one or two costly plays in this game, but his good plays far outweigh his bad plays in quantity and impact of the game.

The Jets aren’t a team built to close gaps in the scoreboard when they get behind while Cleveland have proven they can put up points in a hurry under Flacco. I see this being another one of those games for each team resulting in a comfortable Cleveland win.

