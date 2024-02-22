Back 76ers covering as slight favorites over Knicks Thursday night

The NBA All-Star break has come and gone to give teams a rest and fans some time to reset the lay of the land as we hit the homestretch of the regular season. The Knicks and 76ers usher in their return to the court with what’s projected to be a fierce contest Thursday.

There’s little difference between these teams’ odds on the best NBA betting sites. But I like what I see on BetMGM Sportsbook, where the 76ers covering -1.5 points at home has odds of -105.

Knicks vs 76ers odds on BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Totals Moneyline Knicks -105 Spread Knicks +1.5 (-115) Totals O228.5 (-105) Moneyline 76ers -115 Spread 76ers -1.5 (-105) Totals U228.5 (-115)

Knicks vs 76ers prediction: Analysis

(Thursday, 7:00 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass/NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Neither of these teams are operating at full strength even with a week of rest. The 76ers are without Nicolas Batum, De’Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia is 3-7 in their last ten games all without him).

But the Knicks are even worse off injury-wise with Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson all out of this game. Donte DiVincenzo and Bojan Bogdanovic were injured leading into this game as well.

When looking at who’s available, All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey jump off the screen as the clear alphas. While Maxey’s game overall has taken a leap this year, he’s been less efficient with Embiid absent.

Meanwhile, Brunson is a borderline top three point guard in the NBA with 32.8 points per game and 6.7 assists in the last ten games while New York has dealt with the injury bug.

The 76ers acquiring Buddy Hield before the trade deadline paid major dividends in the limited sample size we saw. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris are always kable of scoring too. While Mo Bamba in’t a scorer, he’s proven he can gobble up rebounds in limited minutes.

The Knicks can count on consistency from Josh Hart and Alec Burks. Bogdanovic is still working his way into the system but averages almost 20 points per game. Precious Achiuwa is a wild card as he averages 11.7 rebounds and 14 points in February.

Defensively I think Philadelphia has the edge due to New York’s injuries in the front court. They should also hold an advantage in rebounding. The Knicks should have the upper hand from three-point range where they rank seven spots ahead of the 76ers.

Knicks vs 76ers prediction: Pick

76ers to cover -1.5 points on BetMGM (-105)

If the Knicks had Anunoby healthy, I’d pick the Knicks to win outright. Without him, Randle, Robinson, and Hartenstein, I’m not confident in their ability to defend against a sixers offense that looks improved since acquiring Hield.

Brunson always has the potential to have a special night and overcome obstacles like injury to his teammates. But the same can be said for Maxey, who dropped 27 points and nine assists in January against them at home.

I think this game will still be close when it’s all said and done, but two points is a small and reasonable amount to ask the 76ers to cover at odds of -105 from BetMGM.

