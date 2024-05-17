Bet on the Pacers to cover as home favorites against the Knicks in Game 6 of ECSF series

The New York Knicks are one step closer to a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they can get there Friday night by beating the Pacers on their home court.

It won’t be easy against a disgruntled Indiana team coming off a 30-point loss and the fact that road teams are 0-5 straight up in this Eastern Conference second-round series.

However, after the first two games went over the total, the Knicks look like they’re starting to dictate the tempo, as the under is now on a 3-0 run.

Considering both teams have such diverging playing styles, with the Knicks favoring a slow, defensive game and the Pacers preferring a fast-paced, high-scoring game, determining which team will control the tempo could play a key role in our handicap.

Knicks vs. Pacers odds

Spread: Knicks +5.5 (-110), Pacers -5.5 (-110) Money line: Knicks +170, Pacers -205 Total: Over 215.5 (-110), Under 215.5 (-110)

Odds via DraftKings

Knicks vs. Pacers prediction

The New York home crowd inspired the Knicks in Game 5, and they got an MVP-worthy performance from point guard Jalen Brunson, who recorded his fifth 40-point game in this postseason.

Brunson needed to be great, especially with OG Anunoby missing his third straight game due to a hamstring strain.

While Anunoby continues to make some progress, albeit with some light work on the court, the Knicks have ruled him out for Friday night’s game.

We’re seeing the depth of this Knicks team on full display as Brunson is the only remaining player who began the season in the starting lineup.

The Knicks, with their suffocating defense and relentless pursuit on the glass, continue to show their resilience, giving them a puncher’s chance even in a hostile environment on the road.

Moreover, the Pacers are being outrebounded per game (44.2-37.8) in this series, making it more difficult for them to execute their transition offense.

In Game 5, New York outrebounded Indiana 53-29, leading to 27 second-chance points.

Thus, the Pacers’ rebounding woes make them a liability for an entire game.

However, we should see a response and better effort in front of their home crowd for the first half.

Knicks vs. Pacers pick

Playoff teams coming off a loss of 30 or more points are 36-25-2 (59%) against the first-half spread. And if we adjust our parameters to include teams scoring two or more points, their record improves to 6-1-1 (85.7%).

Pick: Pacers -2.5 (-125)

