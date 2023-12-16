Bank on a low scoring LA Bowl between Boise State and UCLA on Saturday

There’s a reason that bettors love bowl season. No two matchups are the same and there’s a lot of pencil-and-paper handicapping because of roster movement, motivation and coaching changes. Saturday night’s LA Bowl, which features UCLA as a 4-point favorite over Boise State, is a perfect example of all of this.

Let’s make some sense of this one.

Boise State vs. UCLA prediction: Analysis

Sitting at 4-5 through its first nine games, this looked like it would be a disappointing season for Boise State. But the Broncos’ decision to fire head coach Andy Avalos in early November proved to be a stroke of genius. Spencer Danielson took over as the main man in Boise and led his team to four wins to close out the season and a surprising Mountain West Championship.

With momentum on its side, you’d think Boise State would be a live underdog in the LA Bowl. But things are more complicated than that thanks to quarterback Taylen Green’s decision to transfer to Arkansas. That means that the Broncos will either start a true freshman or a walk-on against UCLA on Saturday night.

» READ MORE: Eagles are sizable road favorites against the Seahawks on Monday night

UCLA’s predicament is not too dissimilar to Boise State’s. Like the Broncos, the Bruins will be without their No. 1 quarterback, Dante Moore, on Saturday. The loss won’t be felt as much as Green’s will be because Moore split time with Ethan Garbers during the season, but it does add a wrinkle to this matchup. It’s also worth noting that lead rusher Carson Steele has not practiced for this game as he debates whether or not to enter the transfer portal.

The biggest loss for UCLA in this matchup will be on defense with Laiatu Latu sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Latu was the best pass rusher in college football this season with 64 pressures and 15 sacks for the Bruins.

With both teams dealing with key absences, it’s hard to argue with the spread here. UCLA’s offense has been inconsistent all season and the Boise State defense grades out decently by Group of 5 standards. The Broncos will miss Green when they have the ball, but this is a team that loves to pound the rock and will look to do just that against a really stout Bruins defense.

There’s not enough offensive firepower to expect this game to get out of hand and I’d expect the clock to be moving with Boise State’s rush-heavy attack. The under 49 point-total is the play.

Boise State vs. UCLA prediction: Pick

The Bet: Under 49 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.