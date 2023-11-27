Bet on Joel Embiid, 76ers to cover as favorites against Lakers in matchup Monday night

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their four-game road trip tonight at Philadelphia after winning the opening leg of the tour at Cleveland on Saturday.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 32 points, while LeBron James scored 22 in his Ohio return as L.A. improved to 10-7 on the season.

The Lakers have won four of their past five but have failed to cover back-to-back games for the first time this season. Overall, L.A. is 7-10 against the spread early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Lakers vs 76ers, 7 p.m. ET Monday (NBA TV)

Spread line: Lakers vs 76ers (-6) Money line: Lakers (+190) vs 76ers (-230) Over/under: 231

Lakers vs 76ers prediction: Analysis

The 76ers snapped a mini two-game slide with Saturday’s 127-123 victory at Oklahoma City. They look to end a three-game home slump after beginning the season 6-0 at Wells Fargo Center.

Defensively, the Sixers have struggled at home, allowing 122 points to Cleveland, 117 to Boston and 132 to Indiana in their past three home contests.

Seeking their seventh straight win over the Lakers since 2021, the Sixers have moved to six-point favorites in this game aftering opening at -4.5.

When the 76ers have been installed as a favorite of 4.5 points or more this season, they are 6-3 against the spread. The Lakers, on the other hand, are 1-1 ATS as a ‘dog of 4.5 points or more.

In two games against the Lakers last season, big man Joel Embiid scored 38 and 35 points. James struggled from three-point range in the two losses by shooting 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Let’s lay the points with the 76ers at home to keep their streak alive against the Lakers.

Lakers vs 76ers prediction: Pick

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.