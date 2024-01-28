Take the 49ers to cover as home favorites against Lions in NFC Championship

All the best NFL betting sites are in unison that the San Francisco 49ers are 7.5 point home favorites against the Detroit Lions ahead of the NFC Championship Game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET. I understand why the 49ers are favored, as they’re my pick to win.

On one hand, I think the Lions deserve a bit more respect from oddsmakers. On the other, the 49ers have arguably the most talented team in the NFL and were my Super Bowl pick most of the year. Ultimately, my pick is the 49ers covering -7.5 points on FanDuel (-106)

Read about how to bet on the NFL Playoffs as a new player

Lions vs 49ers prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

You couldn’t have drawn up two more fun to watch and star-studded teams to face off in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers earned the No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record, but the Lions also finished 12-5.

The quarterbacks are the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, Jared Goff, versus the very last pick in the 2022 draft, Brock Purdy. Purdy and Goff were both outstanding during the regular season, leading their offenses to the third and fifth ranked scoring offenses, respectively.

Playmakers are aplenty for both teams. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk are the 49ers offensive stars. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs are the three most explosive Lions players.

Detroit’s offense has been very good in their two playoff wins. Goff has played poised and confident in their one score wins. On the other hand, Purdy played poorly in the divisional round but delivered on the game winning drive to escape with a win despite his bad game.

On the other side of the ball, the Lions are the second best rushing in football while the 49ers are third. The 49ers have the more talented unit with Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw, and Fred Warner leading the charge. Detroit has some talent too however, led by Aiden Hutchinson.

The Lions held the Rams and Buccaneers to 23 points the last two games and played more consistently than they did during the regular season. The 49ers defense only gave up 21 points, but they struggled more than the numbers suggest.

» READ MORE: Gus Edwards rushing yards, Lions total team points among best conference championship bets

Lions vs 49ers prediction: Pick

49ers to cover -7.5 points on FanDuel (-106)

The 49ers winning last week despite getting a “C” grade from me was telling. This is a team that rested starters in Week 18 and had wild card weekend off, and rust was noticeable. Losing Samuel to injury early was an unexpected blow they struggled to recover from.

But the 49ers looked like the most dominant team in the NFL until Christmas Day when they lost to the Ravens. Even though they bounced back with a win the week, we haven’t seen the vintage 49ers in over a month.

The Lions have had a season to be proud of, but they’ve played both their postseason games at home and against incomplete rosters. The 49es roster has no weakness when healthy.

San Francisco has been through the battles as a core for a handful of years. Their coaching and players have loads more playoff experience than the Lions, who are a young team that feels a year away from being able to topple a juggernaut like the 49ers.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.