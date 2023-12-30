Back the Cowboys to pick up crucial win over Lions in Saturday night’s matchup

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are each headed to the postseason, but there is still plenty on the line – namely playoff seeding – when the two NFC teams hook up on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

Winning their final two games against Dallas and Minnesota would give Detroit (11-4) the NFC’s No. 2 seed with a chance at the top spot if the 49ers lose one of their final two (at Commanders, vs. Rams). A first-round playoff bye comes along with the No. 1 seed.

For the Cowboys (10-5), who are a game behind the Eagles in the NFC East, a division title and a home playoff game is potentially at stake. Dallas finishes up against the Lions on Saturday and the Commanders in the season finale. They would need to win both and have the Eagles lose one of their two remaining games (vs. Cardinals, at Giants) to have a shot at the division crown.

Lions vs Cowboys predictions: Analysis

On Saturday, the Cowboys will look to finish a perfect 8–0 at home. They are coming off a last-second loss at Miami, marking the second straight defeat for Dallas, which put a big dent in their hopes to win the NFC East.

Dallas has covered the spread in six of seven home wins this season with the lone non-cover coming in a Thursday night victory over Seattle in Week 13.

The Lions clinched their first division title since 1993 after defeating the Vikings last Sunday, 30-24.

Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in the last five games, including a five-touchdown effort against Denver two weeks ago.

» READ MORE: Back Ole Miss as slight underdogs against Penn State in Saturday’s Peach Bowl

Saturday night will mark only the third time this season the Lions are listed as an underdog. Detroit won in Week 1 at Kansas City, 21-20, as four-point ‘dogs, but were trampled at Baltimore in Week 7, 38-6, as three-point underdogs.

Dallas’ last home loss came in the 2022 season opener against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys beat Detroit handily at home last season, 24-6, as seven-point favorites.

The Lions have had all sorts of trouble stopping good offenses this season, and just last week, they gave up 401 passing yards to Nick Mullins in a game that saw the Vikings put up one explosive play after another.

The Cowboys are ranked No. 2 in offensive points and No. 6 in total yards, and they have lots of motivation to win. .

They go into Saturday’s game as 5.5-point favorites, and it’s hard to think they’ll fall flat at home, where they have dominated the last two seasons.

Lions vs Cowboys predictions: Pick

Pick: Cowboys -4.5 (FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.