In analyzing Sunday night’s Lions vs. Packers clash at Lambeau Field, two realities are simultaneously shocking — but for different reasons:

Green Bay, which has been a perennial playoff power, needs a season-ending victory to secure the NFC’s seventh and final postseason spot.

If the Packers don’t get that victory, Detroit — which has been a perennial NFL doormat — might snatch the final playoff berth. It would only be the team’s fourth trip to the postseason this century.

Of course, the fact these NFC North rivals entered Week 18 still in the playoff picture is a minor miracle. Both stumbled out of the gate and needed late-season rallies just to reach the regular season finale with 8-8 records.

So, which squad will walk out of Lambeau with a winning record (and a possible postseason invite)? Oddsmakers favor Green Bay, but we’re going the other way.

Here’s our Lions vs. Packers prediction for the 271st and final game of the 2022-23 regular season.

Odds updated as of 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 6.

Lions vs. Packers Prediction

Lions +4.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Lions vs. Packers Prediction: Analysis

Before diving into why we’re backing the Lions, it’s important to understand the playoff situation and how one of Sunday’s games could have huge ramifications on this point spread.

About an hour before Detroit and Green Bay kick things off Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks will wrap up their home game against the Los Angeles Rams. If the Seahawks win — and they’re favored to do so — the Lions will immediately be eliminated.

Like Green Bay and Detroit, Seattle is sitting at 8-8. If both the Lions and Seahawks win Sunday and go to 9-8, Seattle would claim the tiebreaker. If the Packers and Seahawks win, Green Bay nabs the playoff berth on a tiebreaker.

So the only way Detroit makes the postseason is for the Rams to knock off Seattle, then pull the upset over the Packers.

Needless to say, the Lions are in the worst of the three positions.

So why side with them? Because even though Green Bay is “only” favored by 4.5 points, the line is still inflated.

That line probably won’t budge if Seattle falls to L.A. But if the Seahawks take care of business and yank the cord on Detroit’s season? The Packers likely will move from -4.5 to -7 (if not higher).

The reason: The betting market will see the Lions as having nothing to play for, and in turn, will come out flat and disinterested.

This is where our opinion differs drastically — and why we’re grabbing the points.

Detroit has shown a ton of heart in battling back from a 1-6 start to the season. And no matter what happens in Seattle, we expect that heart to be on display for 60 minutes Sunday night.

Since Halloween, the Lions are 7-2 SU and 8-1 ATS. And those SU and ATS records would be identical had Detroit not lost a 28-25 Thanksgiving Day heartbreaker to mighty Buffalo. (The Bills kicked the winning field goal as time expired.)

Detroit’s run started with a 15-9 home win over the Packers on Nov. 6. In that contest, the Lions picked off Aaron Rodgers three times (twice in the end zone) and prevailed as a 4-point underdog.

Beginning with that result, Detroit has gone 5-0 ATS as an underdog in the past nine weeks — all outright victories. And for the season, the Lions are 8-3 ATS when catching points.

Yes, the Packers are rolling, too. Following a 41-17 rout of the Vikings at home last week, they’re on a 4-0 SU and ATS run. While Rodgers and the offense have shown major improvement in the last month, the defense has been doing most of the heavy lifting.

During the winning streak, that defense is yielding just 17 points per game (and that includes some meaningless garbage-time points).

However, not once during this stretch have the Packers faced a quarterback playing as well as Detroit’s Jared Goff — yes, that Jared Goff.

The former No. 1 overall pick has better numbers across the board than Rodgers. He also hasn’t thrown an interception since beating the Packers eight games ago (and his pick that day was offset by two TD passes).

Given the way Goff is playing, the fight the Lions have shown the past two months and Detroit’s incredible point spread success all season, we fully expect this to be a tight battle throughout.

And even if the Lions’ playoff hopes are dashed before kickoff, they would love nothing more than to do the same to their division rival.

So snag the points with Detroit at Caesars Sportsbook — but consider waiting to do so until the Seahawks-Rams game is decided. Because if Seattle wins, we’ll certainly get a much better number.

Lions vs. Packers Odds: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Point spread: Lions (+4.5) @ Packers (-4.5)

Moneyline: Lions (+180) @ Packers (-220)

Total: 49 points

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.