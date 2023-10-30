The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Lions in Detroit Monday night in a bounce-back game for both teams coming off embarrassing losses.

Here are two of our favorite player props for this game.

Jakobi Meyers Over 4.5 Receptions (-160, FanDuel)

Meyers has been one of the Raiders’ most consistent receivers this season, with at least five catches in five out of six games he’s played and double-digit targets in four. Against the Lions, the conditions appear favorable for him to remain actively involved in the offense.

The Lions, who are favored by a touchdown or more at most sportsbooks, are recovering from a dreadful loss to the Ravens and will be looking to get back on track. Add in the expected spirited atmosphere at Ford Field, and the Lions could come out of the gate strong.

This scenario bodes well for Meyers, who is likely to see ample opportunities as the Raiders try to come back from a potentially large deficit with their passing game.

The return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo enhances the outlook for this pick because Meyers has been a frequent target of his this season.

Action Network expert handicappers Sean Koerner and Chris Raybon both anticipate Meyers securing more than five receptions, reinforcing the confidence I have in this selection.

Jahmyr Gibbs Under 69.5 Rushing Yards (-105, DraftKings)

Despite the expectation of the Lions dominating the game early and potentially turning their offense over to the running game, I don’t anticipate Gibbs reaching this rushing yards number. While Gibbs is likely to assume the RB1 role again in the absence of David Montgomery, his workload may not be as extensive.

Last week against Baltimore, the game script quickly turned negative for the Lions as they fell behind 28-0. While Gibbs had an efficient performance with 11 carries for 68 rushing yards and nine catches for 58 yards, it didn’t provide insights into his role in a more balanced game.

Raybon’s projection of 62 rushing yards for Gibbs suggests he might not receive a full workload, and Craig Reynolds could also be involved in the rushing duties. The Lions are unlikely to abandon their passing game entirely, as Jared Goff has demonstrated efficiency across the field.

While Gibbs possesses the potential for a breakout performance, it remains to be seen whether the Lions will fully unleash him. I don’t think that breakout starts tonight.

