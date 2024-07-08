Back Lulu Sun on the money line against Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon

The 2024 Wimbledon women’s singles will have at least one first-time finalist from the bottom half of the draw.

Lulu Sun, who needed to advance through qualifiers just to get into the main draw, will face another unseeded player in Donna Vekic on Tuesday in the first of two quarterfinal matches.

Here’s a prediction and pick for the match.

Lulu Sun vs. Donna Vekic prediction

(8 a.m. ET, ESPN)

With Vekic ranked 37th in the world, seeing her open as a -300 favorite isn’t entirely startling. However, we’ve seen a slight drop in her odds to -275 at some sportsbooks.

This is also Vekic’s first quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon and her third at a Grand Slam tournament (Australian Open 2023, US Open 2019).

Despite winning four singles titles on the WTA Tour (2014 Malaysian Open, 2017 Nottingham Open, 2021 Courmayeur Ladies Open and 2023 Monterrey Open), Vekic is still searching for her first major championship. She’s also yet to reach the semifinals at a major tournament.

Thus, both players should be battling her nerves for different reasons in this quarterfinal match.

Sun is a dangerous opponent who displayed tremendous calmness in her Round of 16 match on Centre Court against Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who clearly had the support of the home crowd behind her.

The New Zealander used a devastating forehand that produced 25 of 52 winners to overpower Raducanu. In comparison, Radacanu had only 19 total winners in the match.

» READ MORE: The Thunder have good value with the second best odds to win the 2025 NBA championship

Lulu Sun vs. Donna Vekic pick

Sun has a bit of an old-school flair in her game. She’s a willing volleyer, with 23 of 28 (82%) points won at the net against Radacanu.

Her unpredictability poses a challenge for opponents as it often takes a little time for them to adjust.

Vekic could potentially be susceptible to Sun’s unpredictability, considering that she’s dropped a set in three of her four matches at Wimbledon this year.

Thus, our best bet in this quarterfinal match is for Sun to win at least one set at -128 odds.

Best bet: Lulu Sun to win a set (-128)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.