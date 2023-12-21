Back the Bucks as home big favorites against the Magic in Thursday night’s matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to heat up after a slow start as they seek a sixth straight victory tonight against the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks improved to 15-2 at home this season by beating the woeful Spurs, 132-119, on Tuesday, but they failed to cover the 16.5-point spread after emptying their bench halfway through the fourth quarter. Milwaukee has hit the over in five consecutive games, while topping the 128-point mark each time.

The Magic have been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season at 16-10, but they have struggled of late, losing five of their last seven games.

Orlando heads to Milwaukee with no rest after losing at home to Miami, 115-106, Wednesday night as 5.5-point favorites. The road has not been kind to the Magic, who have lost four in a row away from Kia Center, all by double digits.

Magic vs. Bucks predictions: Analysis

When these teams met in Orlando last month, the Magic took care of the Bucks, 112-97, as 2.5-point underdogs. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while the Bucks played without star guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard has been on a heater in his last three games, averaging 37.3 points and 6.7 assists, while shooting 51% from three-point range.

With that November victory, Orlando snapped a nine-game slide to Milwaukee dating to 2021. The Magic have lost in each of the past four visits to Fiserv, with three of those losses coming by 12 points or more.

This is the final game of a six-game home-stand for the Bucks before heading to New York for a pair of contests with the Knicks, including a Christmas Day affair at Madison Square Garden.

Milwaukee has covered nine times in the last 10 opportunities as a single-digit favorite, which is the spot the Bucks (-8.5) find themselves in tonight.

It’s hard to ignore Orlando’s recent road struggles, and Milwaukee – with one more day of rest than its opponent – should be motivated to avenge the road loss to the Magic last month.

Let’s lay the points with the Bucks tonight.

Magic vs. Bucks predictions: Pick

Pick: Bucks -8.5

