March Madness brackets: NCAA Tournament predictions, upsets and sleepers

The NCAA Tournament selection committee has done its work, setting the field of 68 for this year’s event.

Now it’s time for us to do ours: break down the 2023 March Madness bracket.

Which of the four regions offers the smoothest path to the Final Four? Which region has a road loaded with potholes? And which No. 1 seed is most likely to be watching the Final Four from home?

Here’s how we see the 2023 March Madness bracket unfolding, including predictions for first-round upsets, Final Four sleepers and the team we believe will be the last one standing on April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

March Madness brackets: Easiest region

Alabama leap-frogged Kansas and Houston for the No. 1 overall seed after the Crimson Tide rolled through the SEC Tournament with three double-digit victories and the Jayhawks and Cougars lost their respective conference tourney title games.

But that wasn’t the only favor the NCAA Tournament selection committee did for Alabama. The Crimson Tide landed in the South Region, which features just two teams seeded No. 11 or better that won either their regular season or conference tournament championship.

Those teams are No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 5 seed San Diego State.

The Wildcats needed a late basket to win Saturday’s Pac-12 Tournament title, beating a UCLA squad that didn’t have its second-leading scorer and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year (guard Jaylen Clark). Arizona also finished four games behind the Bruins in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs won the Mountain West regular season and tournament crowns. However, they needed to overcome an 11-point deficit against Utah State — which is the No. 10 seed in the South — in Saturday’s tournament final.

Also, the Mountain West is just 5-17 in the NCAA Tournament since 2014, including 0-8 since 2018.

No. 3 seed Baylor has the talent to play with Alabama. However, the Bears stumbled down the stretch, losing four of their last six games (that includes getting bounced by Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals).

Baylor (No. 15) also joins Arizona (No. 10) and San Diego State (No. 14) as the only South Region teams ranked in the top 15 by analytics guru KenPom.

Interestingly, Alabama’s toughest game might be its Round of 32 contest against the winner of No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia. If the Crimson Tide can navigate that, they should enjoy a fairly turbulent-free ride to their first-ever Final Four.

March Madness brackets: Toughest region

Don’t expect Kansas coach Bill Self to be sending bottles of wine to the selection committee anytime soon. Because while the defending NCAA champions earned a No. 1 seed for the second straight year, they got stuck in a West Region that is absolutely loaded.

On their side of the bracket alone, the Jayhawks have No. 4 seed UConn and No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s — two veteran clubs that get after it defensively. And that’s if Kansas gets past a tricky Round of 32 matchup against either No. 8 seed Arkansas or No. 9 seed Illinois — two talented 20-win teams that underachieved at times this season.

What waits on the other side of the West Region bracket for Self’s squad? No. 2 seed UCLA and No. 3 Gonzaga, plus two of the biggest surprise teams this season — No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Northwestern.

In all, nine squads ranked in the top 35 by KenPom are in the West. That includes five of the top 11: No. 2 UCLA, No. 4 UConn, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 9 Kansas and No. 11 St. Mary’s.

If the Jayhawks survive this gauntlet and make it to consecutive Final Fours for the first time in exactly 20 years, they will have absolutely earned it. The same can be said for whichever team emerges from the brutal West Region.

March Madness brackets: No. 1 seed to avoid

There have been a lot of Purdue doubters — if not downright haters — this season. So we hate to pile on the East Region’s top seed, but … we can’t help it. And not just because the Boilermakers nearly blew a late 17-point lead in Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament title game against Penn State.

For starters, there’s a good chance Purdue will be just a modest favorite in its second-round game against the winner of No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

The Tigers (26-8) and Owls (31-3) are a combined 57-11 this season, with Memphis’ latest victory being Sunday’s upset of Midwest Region No. 1 seed Houston.

Even if the Boilermakers make it to the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend unscathed, they likely would face No. 4 seed Tennessee or No. 5 seed Duke in a Sweet 16 clash.

Tennessee has been overrated most of the season (more on the Vols in a moment). But the Blue Devils enter March Madness on a season-high nine-game winning streak that culminated with Saturday’s ACC Tournament championship victory over Virginia.

Other potential East Region pitfalls awaiting the Boilermakers beyond the Sweet 16: No. 2 seed Marquette, No. 3 Kansas State, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 7 Michigan State.

March Madness brackets: First round upsets

Strictly from a seeding (not point-spread) perspective, we have our eye on the following first round upsets in each region:

South Region: No. 11 N.C. State over No. 6 Creighton

East Region: No. 13 Louisiana over No. 4 Tennessee

Midwest Region: No. 13 Kent State over No. 4 Indiana

West Region: No. 10 Boise State over No. 7 Northwestern

March Madness brackets: Final Four sleepers

Which of the lower-seeded schools that scored an invite to Big Dance have a shot at crashing the Final Four party?

Among teams seeded No. 5 or lower, we like two in particular: Duke and TCU.

The Blue Devils will have their hands full in a tough opening-round battle against Oral Roberts — in fact, we expect the Golden Eagles to be a popular No. 5 vs. No. 12 upset pick.

However, Duke obviously has superior talent. And the Blue Devils have gotten hot at the right time — in fact, they’re 18-1 this season when putting a fully healthy roster on the floor. Then, of course, there’s the Blue Devils’ March Madness pedigree.

As for TCU, its 21-12 record includes five losses without its best player (Mike Miles Jr.). Otherwise, the Horned Frogs more than held their own in the rugged Big 12, which was the best conference in Division 1 this season, bar none.

Among the league opponents TCU defeated this season are four teams seeded No. 3 or better in the NCAA Tournament: Kansas, Texas, Baylor, Kansas State (twice).

So the Horned Frogs certainly have the ability to do what the school’s football program did in the fall — make a run at a national championship.

March Madness brackets: Final Four picks

South Region: No. 1 seed Alabama

Midwest Region: No. 1 seed Houston

West Region: No. 4 seed UConn

East Region: No. 5 seed Duke

March Madness brackets: National champion prediction

Our pick to cut down the nets in Houston on April 3? The team that is used to winning national championships, but in a different sport: Alabama.

