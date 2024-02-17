Bet on a low-scoring matchup when No. 1 UConn hosts No. 4 Marquette in Saturday’s Big East tilt

Two teams with the longest winning streaks in the Big East will face off on Saturday afternoon in Hartford at the XL Center. The top-ranked Huskies are undefeated in 13 games, while the fourth-ranked Golden Eagles have won eight straight.

Connecticut’s return to the Big East in 2020 almost improved the level of competition in the conference. It certainly helps when you have a capable head coach like Dan Hurley, who has one of the best coaching pedigrees in all of basketball.

Despite losing center Adama Sanogo, guard Jordan Hawkins and forward Andre Jackson Jr. to the NBA, Connecticut has enough talent that it was able to return five players with starting experience from last season.

As for the Golden Eagles, they returned four starters and 85% of their player minutes.

Although both teams boast impressive offenses, their defenses are somewhat overlooked. In this preview, I’ll share why the total of 148.5 feels a bit inflated for two quality defensive teams.

Marquette analysis

Marquette is one the better perimeter-shooting teams in the country, averaging 8.9 3-pointers per game. David Joplin, a 6-foot-8 forward, leads the team with 54 three-point field goals, while guards Kam Jones (50) and Tyler Kolek (41) are second and third.

But if we focus on Joplin, 63% of his shot attempts are coming from beyond the arc, and I’m sure there aren’t any complaints when the shots are falling.

However, what happens when Marquette is having a tough shooting night?

The Golden Eagles utilize a three-guard lineup, and I don’t think they rebound well enough as a team to justify Joplin standing out on the perimeter.

Per TeamRankings, Marquette ranks 270th in rebounding with 33.3 per game. If you can’t control the glass, dictating the tempo is more difficult.

It’s worth noting that Connecticut has one of the best perimeter defenses, as it’s currently 15th with 5.7 3-pointers allowed per game.

Moreover, Marquette is a team that doesn’t necessarily play with a ton of pace, ranking 166th with 71.1 possessions per game. Thus, if the 3-pointers aren’t dropping, it’s tough to see how this total goes over 148.5.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

Connecticut analysis

As for the Huskies, their game is all about control and efficiency. UConn plays even slower, averaging 68.6 possessions. Yet, when you look at Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted tempo, which considers the quality of opponents, the Huskies drop to 322nd in the country.

Connecticut’s effective field goal percentage (eFG%), adjusted to account for three-point field goals worth more than two-pointers, is the fourth-best mark (57.6%) in college basketball.

If we look at their perimeter shooting, the Huskies are right behind Marquette with 8.8 3-pointers per game. But unlike the Golden Eagles, UConn ranks 52nd in rebounding with 38.4 per game.

As a result, Connecticut looks to be the likelier of the teams to control the game’s tempo.

The Huskies should also benefit from a raucous crowd inside the XL Center, as they’ve yet to lose a game at home this season.

One of the more interesting findings is that the Golden Eagles are the better defensive team based on Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency metrics. Marquette ranks 13th in this category, three spots higher than the Huskies.

When you put it all together, I don’t think we’ll get as high of a score in a game as this total suggests.

Marquette vs. Connecticut pick

I can’t make heads or tails why Marquette continues to face such high totals in their games. Per KillerSports.com, Marquette’s average total this season is 148.6 despite being 15-9 to the under.

In comparison, Connecticut (ranked third vs. 23rd) which has the better adjusted offensive efficiency ranking, has an average total of 144.5 points.

Last season, the Golden Eagles had an average total of 149.2 and finished with a 19-17 mark to the under.

Those numbers suggest to me that these Marquette totals in this price range are too aggressive. We’re already starting to see some movement to the under in this game, with some sportsbooks adjusting their numbers down to 148 and 147.5.

According to our Action Labs database, when a Marquette total opened at 148.5 or higher this season and was bet down, the under is a perfect 3-0.

My model projects a total closer to 146.5, so I’ll look to get an early jump on the under before it drops any lower.

Pick: Under 148.5 (-109 at BetRivers)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.