Bet on Marquette as slight underdog against Villanova Tuesday night

Villanova and Marquette match up on the hardcourt for the second time in 15 days, and the Wildcats need to exercise some demons on Tuesday night.

Kyle Neptune’s squad has lost four straight games and five of the past six, the only win during the stretch coming over lowly DePaul.

Meanwhile, Marquette’s ripped off four straight wins, including a convincing 13-point one over Villanova in Philadelphia. Shaka Smart’s ball-screen offense stalled for a few games in early January, but the Eagles are back on track in that department.

The situational spot screams Villanova, but I think the schematic matchup is too daunting – there’s a reason Marquette has won and covered five straight against this Big East rival.

I’m betting on the short-road ‘dogs.

Marquette vs Villanova Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Marquette Spread +2 (-110) Moneyline +110 Total o143.5 (-110) Team Villanova Spread -2 (-110) Moneyline -130 Total u143.5 (-110)

(Via Caesars Sportsbook)

Marquette vs Villanova Prediction

(7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

In the latest meeting between these two, Marquette scored 87 points on 1.34 PPP despite shooting 7 for 23 from 3 (30%).

Tyler Kolek is among the nation’s best pick-and-roll ball-screen initiators. Oso Ighodaro is among the best interior scorers and swing passers out of ball screens. Kam Jones is among the best spot-up scorers off those two-man sets.

The three used their unique individual traits in Coach Smart’s innovative ball-screen offense and obliterated Villanova, turning the Wildcats’ compact defense inside out. The trio scored 61 points on 23-for-28 2-point shooting (82%) with 20 assists, and Marquette scored over 1.2 PPP on 38 pick-and-roll sets.

That’s pure domination. And it’s sustainable, as we can’t chalk it up to 3-point variance.

Instead, the Eagles can win by using Kolek and Ighodaro’s elite passing to move Villanova’s interior defenders, thus opening up more driving lanes for more ball-screen offense.

It’s also worth mentioning that Villanova’s ball-screen coverage is questionable, with the Wildcats being particularly vulnerable to pick-and-roll ball-handlers (.80 PPP allowed, 38th percentile).

If anything, we can target Villanova for negative 3-point regression. The Wildcats shot 14 for 33 from 3 (42%) in that matchup and still lost by double-digits at home.

Sure, the Eagles allow plenty of open 3s. Still, they also closed out on 14 of Villanova’s 23 catch-and-shoot opportunities in that matchup, and it’s hard to imagine them generating 1.07 guarded catch-and-shoot PPP again.

And the Wildcats haven’t been generating better shots since. 57% of their catch-and-shoot opportunities on the season are coming with a hand in the face, which is more than 70% of D-I offenses.

As a result, they recently put up two of their worst single-game offensive outputs of the season in the past two games, scoring 81 points per 100 possessions against St. John’s and 98 against Butler.

And if the Wildcats still can’t make shots on Tuesday night, they’ll try to score on the interior via Eric Dixon post-up sets. But Ighodaro and Marquette have improved immensely as post defenders (.80 PPP allowed, 70th percentile), holding Dixon to only one basket on five post-up possessions.

This is an extreme situational spot for Villanova, which needs a bounce-back win – it’s hard to envision the Wildcats losing at home after four straight losses.

But it’s also a nightmare schematic matchup for the Wildcats, as they probably won’t make enough shots or score enough on the interior to keep up with the Kolek-Ighodaro-Jones pick-and-roll machine.

Again, there’s a reason why the Eagles have won and covered five straight against the Wildcats.

It’s worth mentioning that Jones might be limited in this matchup, but I still can’t talk myself off the Eagles. At least the injury opens up more minutes for Stevie Mitchell, who has proven himself a borderline-elite defender who can hang with Villanova’s bevy of long, athletic wings.

Also, and finally, I have to bet on Smart when he’s catching points on the road. He’s nearly perfect when catching points on the road.

His Golden Eagles have won outright both times they’ve been road dogs this season. Why should we expect any different on Tuesday?

Marquette vs Villanova Pick

Marquette +2 (-110) at Caesars | Play to +1.5 (-110)

