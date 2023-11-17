Take Villanova to cover the spread against Maryland in Friday night’s basketball showdown

An intriguing matchup takes place in Philadelphia tonight as the Villanova Wildcats welcome in the Maryland Terrapins for a Big East-Big 10 showdown.

Villanova won its first two games of the season before getting stunned in a Big 5 matchup with Penn. The Quakers grabbed a 76-72 victory as 12-point underdogs at The Palestra. The Wildcats shot 9-of-23 from three-point range and trailed pretty much from start to finish.

Maryland looks to snap a two-game slide. The Terrapins fell to Davidson and Alabama-Birmingham in the Asheville (N.C.) Championship last week. The Terps lost a three-point game to Davidson and blew an early 11-point lead in another three-point setback against UAB.

Maryland vs Villanova prediction: Analysis

Maryland has had issues with turning the ball over on offense. The Terps rank 294th in the country in turnover rate.

The Terps, who have covered only four times in their last 12 opportunities when receiving points, are listed as an underdog for the first time this season.

Villanova shot extremely well from two-point range in its first two victories against American and Le Moyne by hitting 35-of-53 attempts. In the Penn loss, the Wildcats were limited to 13-of-30 shooting inside the arc, while misfiring on 24 three-point tries.

» READ MORE: Villanova guard and Philly native Hakim Hart’s college hoops career is about to come full circle

Villanova’s offensive game starts with the three. The Wildcats have made at least nine from beyond the arc in every game this season and average 11.3 per game, ranking 15th nationally.

Unlike Maryland, Villanova is good at protecting the ball, ranking 15th nationally in turnover rate.

Although it looks intriguing to back Maryland with the points here, Villanova – playing in front of a raucous home crowd – should be focused to bounce back off the Penn loss and grab a big win.

Maryland vs Villanova prediction: Pick

Pick: Villanova -6

Maryland vs Villanova odds (via Caesars)

Spread: Villanova -6 Total: 132.5 ML: Maryland: +222/Villanova: -278

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.