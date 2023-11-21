Bet on underdog Marquette over Kansas, Purdue to roll Tennessee at Maui Invitational

The Maui Invitational went chalk on Monday as the four-highest ranked teams all advanced to the semifinals, setting up two marquee college basketball matchups on Tuesday night.

Top-ranked Kansas faces No. 4 Marquette and No. 7 Tennessee plays No. 2 Purdue. If you’re a fan of college basketball, this truly is Super Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown with best bets for each game.

Tennessee vs. Purdue, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tennessee enters this contest boasting the nation’s top-ranked defense (per KenPom), with quick guards who apply relentless full-court pressure. The Vols also feature athletic big men capable of dominating the boards.

The addition of Dalton Knecht, a dynamic scorer and arguably the most impactful player Barnes has had in quite some time, complements Tennessee’s tenacious defense. Knecht’s ability to score at all three levels and take control of the game presents a big challenge for Purdue.

While the Boilermakers could struggle with Knecht, Tennessee faces its own set of challenges in matching up with Zach Edey, who is a mismatch for even the best defenses in the country. On Monday against Gonzaga, Edey finished with 25 points and nine boards.

Purdue will have to find a way to contain Knecht. Starting wings Fletcher Loyer and Lance Jones lack the physicality to impede Knecht’s scoring. While Purdue could explore defensive options like Ethan Morton or freshman Myles Colvin, Knecht remains a significant challenge, and Purdue lacks a clear solution.

Regardless of the outcome, this sets up to be one of the season’s best games, with both teams requiring their coaches to be creative in their strategies.

Edey presents a more significant mismatch than a potentially hobbled Knecht, who suffered through leg cramps in the second half Monday against the Zags. Add Matt Painter’s consecutive regular-season victories in non-conference play (29 and counting), and the Boilermakers get the edge here.

Tennessee vs. Purdue prediction

Pick: Purdue -2

Kansas vs. Marquette, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Kansas had a comfortable victory against Chaminade in the first round, while Marquette had to mount a comeback from a double-digit deficit to secure a win against UCLA.

The focal point for Kansas is 7-foot-2, 260-pound center Hunter Dickinson, a dominant force inside. Dickinson’s versatility allows him to score, facilitate for open shooters, and even step out and hit three-pointers.

Paired with Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas ranks in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Entering the Maui tournament, the Jayhwaks were ranked third in the country in three-point percentage, making 43% of their shots from beyond the arc.

Marquette is both experienced and tough as nails, with senior Tyler Kolek leading the charge.

Winners of the Big East regular-season and tournament championships last year, the Golden Eagles returned several key players. O-Max Prosper wasn’t one of them. His departure has impacted the team’s interior defense, which could prove to be a big factor Tuesday night against Dickinson.

The game’s outcome could hinge on Marquette’s ability to contain Dickinson. With a defense ranking inside the top 20 in the country, the Golden Eagles stand a good chance in this game, particularly given their depth and balance compared to Kansas.

Take Marquette and the points, and sprinkle the Eagles’ moneyline.

Kansas vs. Marquette prediction

Pick: Marquette +4.5

