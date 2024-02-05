Back the 76ers money line vs the Mavericks in Monday night’s game in Philly

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to adjust to live without Joel Embiid, they host the Dallas Mavericks Monday in the second of a five-game homestand. This game appears to be the game of the day based on the oddsmakers on the best NBA betting sites.

This game has just a two point spread in favor of the visiting Mavericks. This is a tough game to predict, but I’m going with Philadelphia winning outright on FanDuel Sportsbook, where the moneyline odds are +116.

Mavericks vs 76ers odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Mavericks -2 (-110) Moneyline -136 Totals O242.5 (-110) Spread 76ers +2 (-110) Moneyline +116 Totals U242.5 (-110)

Mavericks vs 76ers prediction: Analysis

The injury report as of time of publish is where I’ll start. In addition to Embiid, the 76ers are without Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, and De’Anthony Melton. Tobias Harris is questionable with an illness that ruled him out of Saturday’s 15 point loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

On Dallas’ side, Kyrie Irving is probable to play in his first game since January 22nd. However, Luka Doncic is questionable, which would be a huge loss. Impressive big man Derrick Lively II is out, and stretch four Maxi Kleber is also questionable.

Irving and Tyrese Maxey are the ones to watch, as these two will be the primary players asked to score (Even more so if Doncic and Harris don’t suit up for their respective teams).

Irving is having a stellar season, with a stretch of 30 or more points in six straight games in January. Maxey is also having a stellar season, with a 51 point outing two games ago and a 23 point, five assist, and three steal game Saturday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will be the 76ers next man up when it comes to scoring alongside Maxey, while Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the next man up when it comes to scoring alongside Irving.

How the battle in the post goes will be interesting since Dwight Powell and Paul Reed are the bigs matching up with one another. Grant Williams and Mohammed Bomba will likely see increased minutes for their teams Monday as a result of injuries.

Mavericks vs 76ers prediction: Pick

76ers money line on FanDuel (+116)

With Doncic’s status in question and these teams both suffering injuries to their bigs, this game is a tough one to predict. My pick in Philadelphia stems from belief in Maxey and Oubre to do well against a Dallas team that ranks near the bottom in defensive metrics.

Philadelphia has seen their defense struggle without Embiid, but Lively being out for the the Mavericks makes it harder to exploit the MVP being out and worsens their defense too. Lively is a fantastic pick and roll player, so Irving will have to create more on his own.

Irving is capable of making offense on his own for himself and others, but I predict the 76ers defense will hone in on him. It’s also hard to see a team as talented as the 76ers surrendering a high point amount like the 136 they did Saturday in two straight games.

I also think this game will finish lower scoring than the 242.5 point total due to injuries making it harder to put up points and the 76ers defense looking for a bounce back game to show they can still win against playoff-caliber teams without their franchise player.

