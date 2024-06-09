Back this two-leg parlay in Game 2 of NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks

The Celtics are now three wins away from their 18th title after throttling the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Generating offense against this Boston defense would always be a difficult challenge for Dallas. Would the Mavericks try to push the pace to create easier scoring opportunities in transition, or would they try to match the Celtics shot-for-shot on the perimeter?

Surprisingly, Dallas did neither, leading to Game 1 being a lopsided result.

Both teams had a long layoff before the start of the series, which means there’s been plenty of film study on their opponent.

While Dallas enjoyed a distinct advantage against its last two opponents, it won’t have that same edge against the Celtics.

Mavericks vs. Celtics odds

Spread: Mavericks +7 (-110), Celtics -7 (-110) Money line: Mavericks +220, Celtics -270 Total: Over 214.5 (-110), Over 214.5 (-110)

Odds via FanDuel

Mavericks analysis

In Game 1, the Mavericks shot just 25.9% from beyond the arc while attempting only 27 3-pointers. Even if you’re having a poor shooting night, that amount of attempts from deep aren’t nearly enough against a Celtics team that leads the league in 3-point tries with 42 per game.

It certainly doesn’t help that Boston is also the best 3-point shooting team at 38.5%.

Dallas had plenty of success in its last two series when opponents tried to pressure their ball-handlers with double teams. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving often punished those teams by finding the open man, whether with a lob pass inside the paint or kicking the ball out to the perimeter.

Their dilemma against the Celtics is that Boston rarely deviates from its one-on-one defensive principle. As a result, those open looks the Mavericks had gotten accustomed to simply weren’t available in Game 1.

Celtics analysis

While it’s easy to get mesmerized by the Celtics’ offense, the quality of their defense oftentimes gets overlooked.

Boston’s 110.6 defensive rating was the second-best in the league during the regular season. Thus, given their 3-point shooting and ability to shut down opponents, the Celtics are rarely out of a game.

According to Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande, Boston finished the regular season with more 30-point leads (18) than 10-point deficits (17). When you’re that dominant on both sides of the ball, there’s never a need to panic.

The reality is Boston’s 3-point shooting creates tremendous separation from opponents. The Celtics’ 123.2 offensive rating was the highest in NBA history.

Surprisingly, Boston can still generate plenty of scoring without playing with a ton of pace. The Celtics ranked 19th in tempo with 97.98 possessions per 48 minutes. Therefore, if this series is played at a slower tempo, the pace will have little effect on the Celtics’ efficiency.

Mavericks vs. Celtics

It’s tough to see where the adjustments will come from if you’re a Dallas fan. The Mavericks’ inability to create open looks can ruin their chances in this series.

Boston limited Dallas to just nine assists in the entire game. While Doncic led all scorers with 30 points, he had only one assist and didn’t get much help from his teammates.

In three games against Boston this season, the Mavericks lost by an average of 18.3 points. And if there’s a potential for a blowout in these games, we could see fewer points scored in the second half.

As a result, bettors can take advantage of plus-money odds for Game 2 by targeting an adjusted same-game parlay with Boston at -1.5 (-260) and the under at 219.5 (-182).

Best bet: Same-game parlay – Celtics -1.5 | Under 219.5 points (+115 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.