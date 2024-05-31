Celtics’ Jaylen Brown has betting value to win NBA Finals MVP ahead of series vs. Mavericks

The NBA Finals matchup is now set, with the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Boston Celtics. Boston is as high as a -220 favorite to win the title after losing just twice during this postseason.

It’s been a dominant campaign for the Celtics, as they are one of 13 teams in NBA history to finish the regular season with a double-digit edge in point differential. Eight of the previous 12 teams went on to win an NBA title.

Thus, the Celtics are very much deserving favorites in this series.

However, the Mavericks have two superstars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who will undoubtedly be looking to write their own narratives.

Mavericks face key decision

It’ll be interesting to see how the Mavericks and coach Jason Kidd approach this series. Will Dallas fight fire with fire by trying to match Boston from behind the 3-point line?

During the regular season, the Celtics led the league in 3-point attempts (42.5) and field goals (16.5). That trend continued through the playoff as they also led in those same categories (39.8 attempts, 14.6 3-pointers).

However, the Mavericks play with a similar mindset, ranking second in attempts (39.5) during the regular season and third in field goals (14.6). Those numbers have dipped in the postseason (33.9 attempts, 12.6 3-pointers), but the drop was likely strategic based on some matchup advantages against their opponents.

Dallas advanced to the finals by knocking off Oklahoma City and Minnesota, two teams ranked in the top four for defensive efficiency. Against those opponents, the Mavericks dominated the interior thanks to their athletic frontcourt, which is always a threat on lob plays.

Dallas should have the edge inside the paint, as Kristaps Porzingis is Boston’s only true rim protector.

To be successful in this series, the Mavericks will likely need to slow the pace down and force Boston to run its halfcourt offense. That task is certainly much easier said than done.

Betting the series opener

Dallas is a team that generally likes to play with tempo. It ranked seventh in pace during the regular season with 110.6 possessions per 48 minutes. And while Boston ranked 19th in this category (averaged 97.98 possessions), its perimeter shooting tends to make a game feel more sped up.

According to our Action Labs database, the total is 51-44-1 (53.7%) to the over in Celtics games this season. BetMGM opened with a total of 214.5 for Game 1, and surprisingly, it’s the only sportsbook as of this writing that has opted to move the number down.

You can still grab the total at 213.5, while some sportsbooks are as high as 215. That number will likely close higher as we get closer to tipoff on Thursday.

It’s worth noting that the over is 21-14-1 (60%) in Game 1 of a postseason series when an opening total of 214 or fewer points is bet up.

This series opener should be a key indicator of whether Dallas will try to run with Boston or slow things down.

MVP market offers better route to back Celtics

While Boston swept the season series 2-0, the Mavericks are a much-improved team.

The trade deadline additions of forward P.J. Washington and center Daniel Gafford made Dallas a much better defensive team on the perimeter and inside the paint.

Nonetheless, it will take a colossal effort to beat this Celtics juggernaut. When Dallas had its entire roster available against the Celtics on March 1, it lost convincingly 138-110.

This series feels like Boston’s to lose after making three straight conference finals appearances and four in the last five years.

Despite Boston’s dominance, I’m not fond of laying -220 on the series price. Instead, I’d look to the finals MVP market, where Jaylen Brown is available at +600.

Brown (25 points per game) is coming off an Eastern Conference finals MVP, and while he’s slightly below teammate Jayson Tatum (26 points per game) in postseason scoring, he’s shooting a higher percentage from the floor (54.1% vs. 44.2%).

Tatum has primarily struggled with his perimeter shooting (29%), and if Dallas makes it a point to stop him defensively, Brown should have an opportunity to have a big series.

Best bets: Game 1 over 213.5 points | Jaylen Brown to win MVP

