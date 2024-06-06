Bet on high scoring Game 1 between the Mavericks and Celtics in NBA Finals matchup

The stage is set for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, as the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night at TD Garden.

Boston opened up as a six-point favorite, and that number is now up to -6.5. We’ve also seen the total bet up a half-point after opening at 214.5.

Although the Celtics won the season series 2-0, they could face more questions than answers regarding the status of center Kristaps Porzingis, who was set to return from a right calf injury but a recent session with the media proved less convincing.

When asked whether he’s at 100%, Porzingis said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.” He then stated that the “current plan” was for him to be available for Game 1.

While the uncertainty around the Latvian’s injury could undoubtedly influence the point spread, his status should have minimal impact on the total.

NBA Finals: Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 odds

Spread: Mavericks +6.5 (-110), Celtics -6.5 (-110) Moneyline: Mavericks +190, Celtics -230 Money line: Mavericks +190, Celtics -230-110)

Odds via DraftKings

Mavericks analysis

The Mavericks and Celtics play very similar styles in terms of shot selection. Dallas ranks second behind Boston (47.1%) with a 3-point rate of 43.6%. Thus, we have a matchup in which both teams will look to make a lot of shots from beyond the arc.

The Celtics put a lot of pressure on their opponents with their perimeter shooting. They almost force the opposing team to match them shot for shot.

And even if you’re trying to slow the game down, things can speed up pretty quickly if Boston starts to heat up from the perimeter.

Dallas likes to play with a bit of tempo, ranking seventh in pace with 100.6 possessions per 48 minutes. But while the Celtics ranked only 19th in pace (97.98), their 3-point shooting can make the game feel a bit faster than it already is.

With the Mavericks’ fast pace and the Celtics’ aggressive perimeter shooting, we could be in for a thrilling, high-scoring game.

Celtics analysis

Boston is not only the most aggressive team from beyond the arc but also has the best shooting percentage in the league, at 38.5%. As a result, there aren’t really any bad 3-point shots in the Celtics’ offense.

The Celtics reached the Eastern Conference finals in three straight seasons while deploying this aggressive perimeter strategy. This is who they are as a team, and they’ve built a roster that reflects their vision.

They aren’t going to suddenly change their playing style at this late stage in the season.

They might also want to loiter on the perimeter to avoid having to challenge the Mavericks’ frontcourt inside the paint. Dallas is averaging 6.2 blocks per game during the postseason, the second-highest mark among the 16 playoff teams.

En route to the NBA Finals, the Mavs faced three teams (Clippers, Thunder and Timberwolves) that finished the season ranked in the bottom half of 3-point attempts.

The Celtics are a completely different animal, and you can be sure they’ll dial up the pressure from the perimeter.

NBA Finals: Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1 pick

During the playoffs, games are played at a much slower pace. However, given these teams’ firepower, this matchup could quickly turn into a sprint.

In the last two years, the total is 19-15 to the over in Celtics’ playoff games. Moreover, when the Mavericks face a home team in the playoffs that shoots 38.5% or better from the perimeter, the over is 9-4 (69.2%).

My model shows the most significant advantage on the total, and the over is a steal at its current number.

Best bet: Over 214.5 points (-110 at bet365)

