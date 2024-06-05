Luka Doncic has value to lead NBA Finals in points and rebounds as Mavericks take on Celtics

The NBA Finals get under way Thursday night as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics.

Boston has been a juggernaut all year, posting the highest offensive rating (132.2) in the history of the NBA. It also joined some exclusive company as one of 13 teams to finish with a double-digit net rating. Eight of the previous 12 teams went on to win the NBA title.

Thus, you might want to sit this one out if you’re a Mavericks fan looking to fade the Celtics based on those numbers. A better option if you’re looking to back Dallas would be to target Luka Doncic’s series props.

NBA Finals points leader: Luka Doncic (-180 at FanDuel)

While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can take turns leading the Celtics, the Mavericks have a much more principal player in Doncic.

Doncic’s 36% usage rate was the highest in the league and three percentage points higher than the second-place finisher, Giannis Antetokounmpo. And it was much higher than those achieved by Tatum (30.2%) and Brown (28.9%).

But it’s one thing to have a high usage rate, and another to do so while operating at a high efficiency. Doncic’s 28.35 player efficiency rating (PER) was the fifth-highest in the league.

Being a point-forward means he often has the ball in his hands and doesn’t need to rely on others to create his own offense. The five-time All-Star ranked second in 3-point attempts, (10.6) which represented 45% of his shot selection. His average of 4.1 3-pointers per game was also the second-highest.

Doncic is one of the few players in the league who is efficient from all three phases: perimeter, mid-range and inside the paint. Even if he’s having a poor shooting night, he’s more than capable of attacking the basket and scoring from the foul line. He ranked second in free-throw attempts with 8.7 per game.

With an 82-game regular season, the NBA offers a pretty good sample size of what we can expect from these players. And given his consistency, there’s enough data to point to Doncic leading the series in scoring.

» READ MORE: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown has betting value to win NBA Finals MVP ahead of series vs. Mavericks

NBA Finals rebounds leader: Luka Doncic (+165 at FanDuel)

Ever since Doncic became a Maverick, it’s been his team. While he’s often regarded for his scoring prowess, he is starting to draw praise for his defense.

As the team leader, Doncic knows he has to set the tone. The last thing he wants to be is a star player who is a liability defensively.

The February trades to acquire Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington gave Doncic additional support on defense. The Mavericks went from a team ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency to one that finished eighth after the trade deadline.

Doncic tends to be more locked in defensively during the playoffs. If you look at his career numbers, he’s averaging almost an additional rebound per game in the postseason.

Dallas still tries to protect Doncic as he often guards the opponents’ weaker players. As a result, he plays a ton of weak-side help and often drifts closer to the paint.

This defensive strategy puts Doncic in an excellent position to crash for boards, which is why he’s our pick – at plus money – to lead the series in rebounding.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.