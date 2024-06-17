Back the Celtics to close out the NBA Finals on their home floor in Game 5 against the Mavericks

The Mavericks staved off elimination by defeating the Celtics 122-84 in Game 4. Dallas led 34-21 after the first quarter and never looked back as Boston suffered the third-largest loss in NBA Finals history.

Boston lacked intensity from the start, and there wasn’t much fight as the game wore on, considering that it failed to outscore Dallas in any of the four quarters.

Perhaps the plan was in the cards all along, as the Celtics now have a chance to win their 18th NBA title in front of their fans.

Mavericks vs. Celtics odds

Spread: Mavericks +6.5 (-108), Celtics -6.5 (-115) Money line: Mavericks +220, Celtics -270 Total: Over 210.5 (-110), Under 210.5 (-110)

Odds via FanDuel

Mavericks analysis

Dallas waited until Game 4 to finally do something I’ve been clamoring for since the start of the series – they pushed the tempo.

More possessions create opportunities for more variance. Dallas simply isn’t good enough defensively to beat Boston in a low-scoring contest.

The 122-point output in Game 4 was the first time the Mavericks cracked the century mark in the Finals. There were 96 total possessions in the game, roughly three more than the average (93.3) of the first three games.

However, Dallas will likely find it challenging to achieve that same level of success against a more spirited Celtics team at home.

Celtics analysis

The Celtics seemed to lose all the categories attributed to effort, as they were outrebounded 52-31, resulting in a minus-14 deficit in second-chance points. It’s almost inconceivable that Boston had just two second-chance points the entire game.

Inside the paint, the Mavericks also outscored Boston 60-26, and for the first time in the series, they outshot the Celtics (15-14) from the perimeter.

The good news for Celtics fans is that Dallas is shooting just 24.5% (13-of-53) from beyond the arc at TD Garden. Boston has primarily allowed the Mavericks to score inside the paint while stifling their opportunities on 3-point attempts.

Thus, Boston doesn’t have to do much to change its approach; it simply has to give a better effort defensively.

Mavericks vs. Celtics best bet

Following their Game 4 loss, the Celtics’ film session couldn’t have been pleasant, and historically, this is the spot where you’d expect Boston to bounce back.

According to our Action Labs database, dating back to the 2005 playoffs, teams coming off a loss of 30 or more points in the NBA Finals are 4-0 straight-up and against the spread in the following game.

Moreover, the Celtics have yet to suffer back-to-back losses in this postseason (2-0), covering both games by an average margin of 7.5 points.

The total also offers some intrigue in this game, as all four games finished relatively comfortably under the number.

I’ll look to add some insurance by combining an adjusted total of under 215.5 (-200) with the Celtics at -6.5 as part of a BetMGM same-game parlay.

Best bet: Boston -6.5 | Under 215.5 points SGP (+175 at BetMGM)

