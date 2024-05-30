Back a low scoring Game 5 of the WCF between the Timberwolves and Mavericks

The Timberwolves avoided a sweep in Game 4 by finally doing something I’ve been clamoring for all series: They set aside their obsession with the 3-point shot in favor of more touches inside the paint.

As a result, Minnesota attempted its fewest 3-pointers (24) of the series while outscoring Dallas 46-36 inside the paint.

The performance was much more typical of what we’ve seen from the Timberwolves this season, and it might just provide a blueprint for a play on the total in Game 5 Thursday night as the series returns to Minnesota.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds

Spread: Mavericks +4.5 (-105), Timberwolves -4.5 (-115) Money line: Mavericks +160, Timberwolves -190 Total: Over 210.5 (-105), Under 210.5 (-115)

Mavericks analysis

Dallas shot just 42% from the floor in Game 4 — its lowest mark of the series so far. And Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving took turns at the podium accepting responsibility after the loss.

“I think that game is on me,” Doncic said. “I just didn’t give enough energy.”

Moments later, Irving disagreed with his backcourt teammate: “A lot of this is on me. I had spurts, we had spurts, but I’ve got to put a full 48 minutes of a game together.”

After scoring 33 points apiece in Game 3, Dallas’ two stars combined for 44 points in Game 4 on 13-of-39 (33.3%) shooting.

While there’s no question that it’s challenging to sweep an opponent, closeout games generally occur with the favorite trying to win Game 4 on the road. But in this instance, it was the lower-seeded Mavericks who were looking to complete the sweep on their home court.

With the Timberwolves perhaps rediscovering their defensive identity, Dallas will likely face an even stiffer challenge to win Game 5 away from home.

Timberwolves analysis

A big part of Minnesota’s aggressiveness in Game 4 was its willingness to attack the paint. Anthony Edwards led the way in the first quarter with 14 points while shooting eight free throws, nearly finishing with a triple-double (29 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists).

Edwards was also part of a tactical adjustment, with Jaden McDaniels replacing him to guard Irving while Edwards latched on to Doncic. It’s unclear whether the adjustment resulted from desperation or a strategic advantage the Timberwolves identified in their film session.

Nonetheless, it’s certainly something they can carry with them into Game 5.

After finally securing a win in the series, I’d expect the Timberwolves coaching staff to highlight the changes that led to their victory, such as attacking the paint and being less reliant on their 3-point shooting.

Backup center Naz Reid surprisingly played only 20 minutes, even with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble for much of the game. Gobert finished with five fouls, while Towns fouled out in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Although Reid allows the Timberwolves to stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting, the decision to stick with Gobert and Towns could be more about the Timberwolves’ desire to control the game better by playing at a slower pace.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves pick

You could make the case that the Timberwolves got into some bad habits against the Mavericks. They got somewhat trigger-happy from the perimeter, neglecting the more high-percentage shots near the rim.

There was also the thought that the more possessions there were in the game, the more likely Minnesota would struggle to match the Mavericks’ halfcourt offense.

It took four games, but the Timberwolves finally rediscovered the identity of who they’ve been all season. They should now know the best plan of attack to extend the series even further.

Expect another nail-biting finish, with the Timberwolves dictating the style of play at home and Game 5 staying under the total.

Pick: Under 210.5 points (-115 at ESPN Bet)

