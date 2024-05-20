Bet on a long series between the Mavericks and Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals

The NBA will crown a new champion after the Timberwolves knocked off the Nuggets on the road to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Minnesota showcased its unwavering resilience, orchestrating the largest second-half Game 7 comeback in NBA playoff history.

The Timberwolves, who have been on a defensive tear, limited Denver to just 37 points in the final 24 minutes, coming back from a 15-point halftime deficit to win.

They’ll have home-court advantage against a Mavericks team that showed its mettle by defeating the No. 1-seeded Thunder in six games.

While Minnesota is a -170 favorite to win the West, handicapping this series isn’t as straightforward as it might seem.

Element of the unknown in series

Minnesota won three of the four regular-season games with Dallas with an emphatic 121-87 victory on the final day of the campaign. However, with the Mavericks already locked into the fifth seed, they opted to rest all of their starters. This victory, while impressive, should be taken with a grain of salt as it was against a depleted Mavericks lineup.

Moreover, in Minnesota’s other two victories, Dallas was without Kyrie Irving in one game, while Irving and Luka Donic were inactive for the second loss. But when Irving and Doncic did manage to play together against the Timberwolves, the Mavericks won, 115-108.

Thus, there’s a particular element of the unknown with these two teams gearing up to face one another. It’s also worth noting that three of Minnesota’s best players – Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert – played in all four games against the Mavericks.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Haliburton’s three point prop among best bets for ECF between Pacers and Celtics

Mavericks’ makeover at the trade deadline

While the Mavericks’ decision to rest their players in the season finale and not show their cards against a possible playoff opponent makes a ton of sense, it also meant Minnesota never faced this new-look Dallas lineup following the trade deadline.

The additions of forward P.J. Washington and center Daniel Gafford fortified the Mavericks’ frontcourt, transforming the team into one of the better defensive units in the league.

Before the trade deadline, Dallas ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency, allowing 117.5 points per 100 possessions. After landing Washington and Gafford, the Mavericks posted a 110.6 defensive rating, the seventh-best mark in the league during that span.

The biggest challenge the Nuggets faced against the Timberwolves was handling Minnesota’s length and aggressive wing defenders. However, the Mavericks have enough height that should allow them to cope a bit better. Doncic is a 6-foot-7 point guard who doesn’t have much trouble seeing over his defenders.

A faster pace with Dallas’ depth?

The Mavericks are also a much deeper team, with a bench that’s averaging 24.5 points during the postseason compared to Denver, which was second-to-last at 14.8.

As a result, the Mavericks can afford to play at a high tempo without being too afraid of getting worn down. Pace will be particularly key in this series. The Timberwolves ranked 23rd in this category, while the Mavericks were seventh.

The winning team’s average number of points during the four regular-season meetings was 118.25, more than five points higher than Minnesota’s average (113.0) and roughly two points higher than Dallas’s (116.4).

Thus, the Mavericks were more successful in getting the Timberwolves to play at their preferred pace.

With this series likely closer than most think, we should get at least six games, making the over of 5.5 a worthy contender for a best bet.

Best bet: Over 5.5 games (-150 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.