Miami vs. North Carolina prediction: Grab the points with the Hurricanes

Less than 10 months ago, North Carolina embarked on a stunning March Madness run that ended with the Tar Heels falling just three points short of winning their seventh national championship.

It was supposed to be the start of a new era of UNC dominance — so much so that the Tar Heels entered this season perched atop the Top 25 media poll.

Suffice to say, North Carolina hasn’t quite lived up to expectations.

Not only are the Tar Heels unranked for the seventh consecutive week, but they aren’t even receiving Top 25 votes. More importantly, UNC (16-7, 8-17 ATS) is tied for seventh in a watered-down ACC.

Which is why they’re sitting on the proverbial NCAA Tournament bubble with a month to go before Selection Sunday.

Makes you wonder why the Tar Heels are solidly favored to knock off 15th-ranked Miami, Fla. (20-5, 14-10-1 ATS) on Monday in Chapel Hill.

Well, it at least makes us wonder, as our Miami vs. North Carolina prediction favors the road underdog.

Odds updated as of 3:45 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction

Miami +5.5 points (at BetMGM)

Miami vs. North Carolina Prediction: Analysis

Clearly, the college basketball wagering community believes North Carolina figured something out in Saturday’s 91-71 rout of Clemson.

Because that community is all over the Tar Heels on Monday night — the point spread jumped from a low of UNC -4 at some sportsbooks to the current consensus of UNC -5.5.

Sure, the Heels looked good in dominating Clemson and easily covering as a 7-point chalk. But does a 20-point home win over an opponent that had been upset in its previous two games — including a 78-74 home loss to Miami seven days prior — mean all is right on Tobacco Road?

We don’t think so.

After all, UNC had dropped three straight games before pounding Clemson (including two defeats as a favorite). Also, the Tar Heels had failed to cover in four straight before thumping the Tigers.

Heck, even with Saturday’s result, North Carolina is just 11-9 SU in its last 20 games and 7-14 ATS in its last 21 (all since Thanksgiving Weekend).

Meanwhile, Miami comes into Monday riding a four-game winning streak. The Hurricanes also are on a 12-6 ATS roll that includes six spread covers in their eight ACC road games.

In those eight roadies, Miami scored two outright upsets (Notre Dame and Clemson); lost by two points at both Duke (+6.5) and N.C. State (+3.5); and throttled Louisville (80-53) and Boston College (88-72).

The Hurricanes also had Pitt beat on the road until the offense dried up in the final five minutes of a 71-68 loss as a 1.5-point chalk.

The only time Miami has no-showed on the road in ACC play? A 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech as a 6.5-point favorite back on Jan. 4.

True, the Canes had a three-game spread-covering streak snapped against wretched Louisville on Saturday. But they were laying 20 points in a 93-85 win.

Could it be Miami was looking ahead to Monday’s game at North Carolina? Sure seems like it.

So we aren’t overly concerned about that result — especially considering that the Hurricanes have suffered back-to-back ATS setbacks just once all season.

As for this matchup, we’re not sure how the Tar Heels are going to contain an offense that ranks 29th in the nation in scoring. It’s an offense that has produced at least 78 points in eight of its last 10 games (only exceptions: 66 at Duke and 68 at Pitt).

North Carolina did recently enjoy a solid eight-game defensive run in which it held every opponent under 70 points (with six of those foes failing to crack 65 points). But the Tar Heels have surrendered 92 and 71 points in their last two games against Wake Forest and Clemson, respectively.

And while Miami has had just one point spread slump all year — a mini 0-2-1 ATS stretch in late November — North Carolina has cashed in consecutive games just once all season: In mid-December, the Tar Heels went 3-0 SU and ATS.

Their opponents? Georgia Tech, the Citadel and Ohio State — otherwise known as three sub-.500 teams that won’t be playing in the NCAA Tournament come March.

Of course, UNC might not be dancing in March, either. The Hurricanes? They definitely will be — and they’re definitely the right side Monday night.

Grab the points in what should be an up-tempo, high-scoring contest. And don’t be shocked if Miami pulls off the upset.

Miami vs. North Carolina Odds: (via BetMGM)

Point spread: Miami (+5.5) @ North Carolina (-5.5) Moneyline: Miami (+190) @ North Carolina (-250) Total: 155.5 points

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.