Take Michigan State covering as underdogs and keeping it close with UNC

The West region of the NCAA Tournament has what could be the game of the day on hand Saturday when No. 9 Michigan State takes on No. 1 UNC. Oddsmakers across college basketball betting sites have the spread around 3.5 points in UNC’s favor.

I watched every UNC game this season but kept in the know on Michigan State knowing Tom Izzo always has his team playing their best ball in March. I think UNC should win this game, but I’m picking the Spartans to cover the spread on BetMGM (-105) and keep it close.

Michigan State vs UNC odds on BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Michigan State: +3.5 (-105) Moneyline Michigan State: +136 Totals O139.5 (-115) Spread UNC: -3.5 (-115) Moneyline UNC: -164 Totals U139.5 (-105)

Michigan State vs UNC prediction: Analysis

Michigan State was ranked fourth in the country entering the season. Izzo is one of the last legendary coaches remaining from his generation and had a wealth of experienced players to work with in seniors Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, and Malik Hall, and junior Jaden Akins.

The Spartans went just 19-14 before March Madness however with a 2-7 record against top 25 ranked teams. But they kept nearly all those losses within a few points and had a great stretch mid-year going 13-4 in a 17 game stretch.

Experience and defense is the name of the game for this team. They forced 14 Mississippi State turnovers Thursday and dominated the rebounding battle. Michigan State was the 31st best defensive team in efficiency this season.

Offensively is where this team is hit or miss. They’re 97th in offensive efficiency in the country. They also struggled with turnovers (13) in their own right Thursday. The four players I mentioned earlier score 71.1 percent of the team’s points.

As for UNC, they checked in at 19 in the preseason poll. Hubert Davis is in his third season as head coach and retooled his roster around seniors Armando Bacot (UNC’s all time leader in a majority of stats) and RJ Davis (ACC Player of the Year)

Davis excelled in the portal with transfers Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan complimenting Davis and Bacot thanks to their three point shooting and intangible efforts and abilities. Five-star freshman Elliot Cadeau re-classifying gave them a true pass-first point guard too.

UNC earned a No. 1 seed thanks to their 27-7 record, which saw them win the ACC regular season outright. They swept their rival Duke and went 20-4 in their last 24 games before March Madness began. They defeated Wagner 90-62 Thursday.

This is one of the hardest teams to play in college basketball when they’re dialed in defensively and getting a good offensive game from someone other than Davis and Bacot. As always, a fast pace and dedication to offensive rebounding are calling cards for UNC.

I think Michigan State will try to suffocate the freshman Cadeau, which will likely UNC out of their rhythm since he steers the ship. While I don’t think Michigan State wins the rebounding battle, I think they’ll keep it close and take away UNC points from offensive boards.

In addition to honing in on Cadeau, I think Michigan State in general will be so locked in defensively that UNC has to win from their defense rather than offense. I wouldn’t be surprised to see fouls be an issue for Michigan State however if Bacot gets Hall in trouble.

Davis will likely come out the gates more aggressive than he Thursday. I think he and Bacot will be the best players on the floor and be why UNC wins. But I think Michigan State will cover by doing enough defensively to limit Ryan, Cadeau, and potentially Ingram.

Michigan State vs UNC prediction: Pick

Michigan State to cover +3.5 points on BetMGM (-110)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.