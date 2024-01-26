Bet on Michigan State to cover spread as road underdogs against Wisconsin Friday night

Wisconsin remains atop the Big Ten standings after edging Minnesota on Tuesday, 61-59, to improve to 7-1 in league play.

The Badgers return to the Kohl Center in Madison Friday night to face Michigan State, which sits in a tie with Indiana for sixth place in the conference at 4-4.

Michigan State vs Wisconsin prediction: Analysis

The Spartans got off to an uncharacteristically rough start with an early 4-5 record in non-conference action. Michigan State turned things around with five consecutive wins and have currently won three straight since a slight two-game slide.

Wisconsin finished last season at 9-11 in the Big Ten and failed to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Badgers are in the driver’s seat at nearly the halfway point of league play.

The first Big Ten win for the Badgers back in December came against the Spartans in East Lansing, 70-57, as 5.5-point underdogs. Wisconsin’s top scorer, A.J. Storr, paced the Badgers with 22 points in the win. It was the third straight victory for Wisconsin at Michigan State.

Since losing at Northwestern and Illinois, MSU has rebounded with wins over Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland. Tom Izzo’s team jumped out to a 44-32 halftime lead over Maryland on Sunday and had to hang on for a narrow 61-59 win.

Tyson Walker has led the way for Michigan State this season with 19.7 points per game, while A.J. Hoggard (11.2 points per game) and Malik Hall (11.1) have helped the Spartans overcome an 0-2 start in Big Ten play.

» READ MORE: Gus Edwards rushing yards, Lions total team points among best conference championship bets

Wisconsin is 4-0 at home in conference action, but this will be the fewest points the Badgers have laid against any Big Ten foe in Madison this season.

Backing Big Ten road teams has been adventurous over the past two years. They are 22-32-2 (41%) against the spread and 78-112-3 (41%) ATS over the last two seasons.

But the Spartans, who have won four of the last five matchups in Madison and are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at Wisconsin, have put things together recently and will be looking to avenge the home loss to Wisconsin from December.

There were plenty of lessons to be learned from the Spartans’ 13-point loss to the Badgers in December. Izzo is one of the best at making adjustments from one matchup to the next.

Michigan State vs Wisconsin prediction: Pick

Michigan State +3.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.