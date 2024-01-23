Bet on Michigan to cover big underdog spread against Purdue in Tuesday night’s Big Ten tilt

Juwan Howard’s seat is hot.

After Thursday’s home loss to Illinois – dropping Howard’s record to 0-7 against Brad Underwood – the Wolverines are 7-11 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play. They’ve lost six of the past seven games.

Now, the Wolverines must go on the road and battle one of the nation’s best teams, Purdue. How do we expect Big Blue to compete with Zach Edey?

That said, 18 is far too many points to lay in any power conference game.

Michigan vs Purdue Prediction

It’s tough to make an on-the-court argument for Michigan against Purdue.

The Boilermakers use perimeter ball screens with Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer to get the ball in the post with Edey. They’re effective in both sets and playing faster than ever, generating more possessions to hang more points.

Meanwhile, Michigan doesn’t have any effective perimeter ball-screen defenders – the undersized Dug McDaniel struggles mightily against those sets, but his offense is too valuable, so Howard is forced to keep him on the court – or any effective post-up defenders.

Yikes. Good luck with that.

Still, I have to trust the numbers. Most predictive statistics sites I trust project Michigan between a 14-and-15-point road underdog. Two of the past three Michigan-Purdue games have been decided by fewer than six points.

I do think Michigan should be able to score enough to keep this game within 18 points for 40 minutes.

The Wolverines run a spread pick-and-roll offense spearheaded by McDaniel. If they can get the Boilermakers’ defense switching and scrambling, they might be able to get Edey defending out in space, which is the key to breaking Matt Painter’s defense.

So, I’ll bet on the Wolverines as substantial road underdogs here, even if somewhat reluctantly. It’s the right play.

Michigan vs Purdue Pick

Michigan +18.5 (-118) at FanDuel

