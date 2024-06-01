Bet on a low scoring first five innings between the Phillies and Cardinals on Saturday

The Phillies have the best rotation in baseball.

And a big part of that is Ranger Suarez, the southapw reliever-turned-closer-turned-starter who has put all the pieces together in a breakout 2024 campaign.

But Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray is also having a breakout campaign.

Let’s dive into my Cardinals vs Phillies Odds, Predictions, Picks for Friday, May 31.

Cardinals vs Phillies Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Cardinals Moneyline +120 Spread +1.5 (-175) Total o7.5 (-108) Team Phillies Moneyline -142 Spread -1.5 (+145) Total u7.5 (-112)

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cardinals vs Phillies Prediction

(7:15 p.m. ET, FOX)

The Phillies used three of their highest-leverage relievers in Friday’s series-opening win over St. Louis – Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado, and Jeff Hoffman.

Thus, I’m cautious about betting on a full-game side or total for this game.

Suarez is a legitimate superstar. His sinker-heavy approach forces ground balls (54%) while his curveball (34%) and changeup (44%) force whiffs – I’m always looking to bet on pitchers with a unique whiff-weak contact combination.

As a result, Suarez boasts an ERA under 2.00 and an expected ERA under 2.50. He ranks third among National League pitchers in fWAR (2.1) – he’s a legitimate Cy Young contender.

The Cardinals lineup has trended up recently, but mostly against right-handed pitching. Across the past month, the Cardinals have been the second-best offense against righties (130 wRC+) but the 21st against southpaws (87 wRC+).

Meanwhile, Gray has re-found his stuff, ranking very highly by the advanced pitching models (104 Stuff+, 105 Location+, 107 Stuff+). The most significant result of better stuff and location is a better strikeout minus walk rate, and Gray’s 27% mark this year is the highest of his career by nearly 10 percentage points.

Across his past two starts against the hard-hitting Cubs and Orioles, Gray allowed one earned across 11 innings while punching out 14.

Unlike the Cardinals, the Phillies crush left-handed pitching (124 wRC+ this season). But they’re slightly worse against righties (109 wRC+), presenting an opportunity for Gray to continue his resurgence.

Between two higher-echelon starting pitchers and two lineups in their worse splits, I’m looking to bet on a low-scoring game in the early frames.

Cardinals vs Phillies Pick

F5 Under 4.5 (140, DraftKings)

