Back a low-scoring game in final game of series between the Dodgers and Phillies Thursday

After dropping two of three to the Braves last weekend, the Phillies bounced back, hunting for a three-game sweep of the ever-dangerous Dodgers on Thursday.

With perennial Cy Young contender Aaron Nola on the mound against rookie Landon Knack, it’s hard to see how the Phillies drop Wednesday’s game.

Still, I think there’s better betting value on the total.

Read on for my full Dodgers vs Phillies Odds, Predictions, and Picks for Thursday, July 11.

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Dodgers Moneyline +125 Spread +1.5 (-155) Total o9.5 (+100) Team Phillies Moneyline -150 Spread -1.5 (+130) Total u9.5 (-120)

(Odds via bet365 Sportsbook)

Dodgers vs Phillies Predictions

(6:05 p.m. ET, NBCS-PHI)

I am confident that Nola will neutralize the Dodger bats.

Without Mookie Betts leading off and Max Muncy in the middle of the order – both are on the IL – I’ve started to realize how shallow LA’s lineup is. The Dodgers are a top-heavy lineup missing a third of their big three, and they’re now over-relying on the likes of Andy Pages (99 OPS+), Enrique Hernandez (59 OPS+), and Austin Barnes (64 OPS+). You know you have a problem when Cavan Biggio (60 OPS+) takes meaningful at-bats.

Nola’s having a sub-par season for his standards, but nobody should complain about earned run indicators below 3.50 (3.48 ERA, 3.43 xERA, 3.80 FIP, 3.34 xFIP). Nothing about his underlying profile indicates significant negative regression, and I feel confident projecting him as an upper-echelon starting arm.

Even if Nola only lasts a few innings, Philadelphia’s bullpen can handle the Dodgers’ shorthanded lineup – the Phillies lead all MLB teams in reliever fWAR (5.1), reliever xFIP (3.42), and reliever strikeout rate (27%).

It’s trickier to project Knack, who has been forced into the rotation too early due to injury issues. His 2.86 ERA through seven starts hardly seems sustainable, considering his 4.18 xERA and 4.28 xFIP. But the advanced pitching models grade him as a league-average arm (101 Stuff+, 99 Location+). He has a really deep arsenal, even if he struggles to command it sometimes.

I hope Knack can fool the Phillies’ tough lineup in their first head-to-head meeting because the Dodgers’ bullpen is slumping, posting a 5.40 ERA behind an 11% walk rate over the past two weeks.

But it’s worth mentioning that the Dodgers are an elite defensive team, ranking third in Defensive Runs Saved (+57) this season. So, Dodger pitchers can overperform with defense on their side.

Regardless, the market total is too high. BallParkPal projects only 9.1 runs for this matchup, while the Action Network projects only 8.8.

I’m willing to trust in Knack and Nola in this series’ critical game three – some bats might be slow due to overwhelming pressure in a big-time game.

Dodgers vs Phillies Picks

Under 9.5 (-120, bet365) | Play to 9 (+100)

