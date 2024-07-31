MLB odds and futures bets to lock in after the trade deadline

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline has come and gone as contending teams look to bolster their rosters for the remainder of the regular season and possibly the playoffs.

The decision to expand the postseason to 12 teams means more organizations are likely to stay in the race a bit longer and be aggressive at the trade deadline.

As a result, this new format promotes a bevy of trade activity that helps add even more intrigue to the MLB season. Moreover, with more teams seeing themselves as contenders at the deadline, there’s always the potential for a long shot to emerge as a legitimate contender.

However, it’s not always about how many moves you make but how well those moves fit within the organization. In this post-deadline analysis, I’ll share two teams that bettors should be all-in on for playoff futures.

MLB futures bets

Yankees offense remains key for postseason success

After jumping out to a 50-22 record, the Yankees went just 10-23 over their next 33 games.

It’s worth noting that the timing of the slump coincided with the absence of slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who missed more than a month with a hamstring injury.

The loss of Stanton exposed some vulnerabilities in the Yankees’ lineup, which struggled to produce outside the top of the order.

Nonetheless, the Yankees built more than enough of a cushion given their fast start, and with Stanton back from his injury, things are starting to turn around for New York.

To further strengthen the lineup, the Yankees added Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins, who can bat anywhere from leadoff to seventh.

In just three games with New York entering Wednesday, Chisholm was already batting .400 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

There’s no question that New York already has the best offense in baseball, ranking first with a wRC+ value of 119 and a .335 wOBA.

Given its 64-45 record and a +117 run differential, New York’s Pythagorean Expectation projects that it should be closer to a 67-win team.

Thus, this team is already undervalued by three games, and it should only get better in the final two months of the regular season.

One area the Yankees certainly needed to improve was their overall pitching. They were in the market for a starting pitcher and could have acquired Jack Flaherty from the Tigers. However, they ultimately pulled out of the deal after having concerns about his medical records.

New York then turned its attention to its bullpen and landed relievers Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs and Enyel De Los Santos from the Padres.

While I’m well aware that the Yankees’ rotation has been abysmal of late, allowing a league-worst 5.95 ERA over their last 35 games, New York can still thrive thanks to a lack of balance in terms of hitting and pitching with the top contenders in the American League.

Pick: Yankees to win the pennant (+255 at DraftKings)

Padres’ unique approach at deadline creates value as a long shot

The Padres are one team that still looks undervalued after a busy trade deadline. They focused on improving the bullpen by adding three relievers with arguably the best bullpen arms on the market.

Tanner Scott (18 saves, 1.18 ERA), Jason Adam (4 saves, 2.49 ERA), and Bryan Hoeing (2.70 ERA) should give the Padres a clear edge in late-game situations while allowing manager Mike Shildt to mix and match his relievers.

San Diego is obviously leaning into the idea of making its bullpen a strength rather than trying to make too many tweaks at once.

In the past, we’ve seen teams succeed with their ability to shorten games and hand the ball over to their bullpen.

One particularly appealing aspect of the Padres is that they’re the only club in the National League taking this aggressive approach to their relievers.

Opposing teams will have to adjust accordingly, but there is no real preparation for facing so many different pitchers.

The Padres can undoubtedly get hot in the National League, and their bullpen will make them a nightmare for opposing teams.

Picks: Padres to win the pennant (+1300 at DraftKings) | Padres to win World Series (+3000 at DraftKings)

