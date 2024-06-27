Bet on a high-scoring series opener between the Marlins and Phillies in NL East series opener

Trevor Rogers is 1-8 with a 4.90 ERA. The Miami Marlins are 2-13 in his starts this seaosn.

Zack Wheeler is 9-4 with a 2.73 ERA. The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-7 in his starts this season.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Phillies will win on Thursday in this starting pitching matchup.

But – especially compared to the market consensus – I expect a higher-scoring affair in our Marlins vs Phillies Odds, Predictions, Picks for Thursday, June 27.

Marlins vs Phillies Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Marlins Moneyline +235 Spread +1.5 (+100) Total o7.5 (-115) Team Phillies Moneyline -290 Spread -1.5 (-120) Total u7.5 (-105)

(Odds via bet365 Sportsbook)

Marlins vs Phillies Prediction

(6:20 p.m., NBCS-PHI)

Wheeler has been spectacular this season, cementing himself as the rightful National League Cy Young favorite.

But the Marlins might have his number.

Wheeler has allowed 24 earned runs across his past seven starts against the divisional foe, sporting a robust 6.00 ERA during that 36-inning stretch. Four of Miami’s top hitters have crushed him during that stretch.

Player AB Hits HR Player Josh Bell AB 40 Hits 13 HR 4 Player Jazz Chisholm Jr. AB 16 Hits 5 HR 1 Player Jesus Sanchez AB 16 Hits 4 HR 0 Player Bryan De La Cruz AB 15 Hits 6 HR 0

I see nothing in Wheeler’s profile that gives me cause for concern – and the Fish lineup is hapless – but he hasn’t dominated Miami like every other squad.

Conversely, Rogers gives me little to no confidence. He’s posted mediocre numbers (4.90 ERA, 5.10 xERA, 8.2% K-BB rate), and the Phillies shelled him in their only meeting this year (4 ER across 3 ⅓ innings).

The Phillies generally crush left-handed pitching (118 wRC+, sixth), and have done similarly well against the side over the past month (121 wRC+, seventh). So, I’m not worried about Philly’s top hitters annihilating Rogers.

I generally like both bullpens, but both units are extended. On Wednesday, the Marlins deployed four higher-leverage relievers (Anthony Bender, Andrew Nardi, Huascar Brazoban, J.T. Chargois) while the Phillies were forced to use six total after a shorter-than-expected three-inning start by Spencer Turnbull, including their two highest-leverage guys (Gregory Soto, Jose Ruiz, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Alvarado).

These two played a three-game set in May, and all three games cruised over relatively low totals.

Game Date Closing Total Total Runs Game Date May 10 Closing Total 7.5 Total Runs 10 Game Date May 11 Closing Total 8 Total Runs 11 Game Date May 12 Closing Total 7 Total Runs 13

I’m banking on more of the same on Thursday. BallParkPal’s model projects a whopping 9.6 runs for this matchup, giving us plenty of value on the over 7.5 available at bet365.

Marlins vs Phillies Pick

Over 7.5 (-115, bet365) | Play to 8 (-110)

