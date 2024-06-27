Skip to content
Bet on a high-scoring series opener between the Marlins and Phillies in NL East series opener

We're betting on a reasonably high-scoring affair between the Marlins and Phillies on Thursday.

Alec Bohm #28 and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate Harper's home run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Alec Bohm #28 and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate Harper's home run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)Read moreNic Antaya / Getty Images
    by Tanner McGrath, Action Network
    Published 

Trevor Rogers is 1-8 with a 4.90 ERA. The Miami Marlins are 2-13 in his starts this seaosn.

Zack Wheeler is 9-4 with a 2.73 ERA. The Philadelphia Phillies are 9-7 in his starts this season.

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Phillies will win on Thursday in this starting pitching matchup.

But – especially compared to the market consensus – I expect a higher-scoring affair in our Marlins vs Phillies Odds, Predictions, Picks for Thursday, June 27.

Marlins vs Phillies Odds

Team
Marlins
Moneyline
+235
Spread
+1.5 (+100)
Total
o7.5 (-115)
Team
Phillies
Moneyline
-290
Spread
-1.5 (-120)
Total
u7.5 (-105)

(Odds via bet365 Sportsbook)

Marlins vs Phillies Prediction

(6:20 p.m., NBCS-PHI)

Wheeler has been spectacular this season, cementing himself as the rightful National League Cy Young favorite.

But the Marlins might have his number.

Wheeler has allowed 24 earned runs across his past seven starts against the divisional foe, sporting a robust 6.00 ERA during that 36-inning stretch. Four of Miami’s top hitters have crushed him during that stretch.

Player
Josh Bell
AB
40
Hits
13
HR
4
Player
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
AB
16
Hits
5
HR
1
Player
Jesus Sanchez
AB
16
Hits
4
HR
0
Player
Bryan De La Cruz
AB
15
Hits
6
HR
0

I see nothing in Wheeler’s profile that gives me cause for concern – and the Fish lineup is hapless – but he hasn’t dominated Miami like every other squad.

Conversely, Rogers gives me little to no confidence. He’s posted mediocre numbers (4.90 ERA, 5.10 xERA, 8.2% K-BB rate), and the Phillies shelled him in their only meeting this year (4 ER across 3 ⅓ innings).

» READ MORE: Will the Panthers repeat as 2025 NHL Stanley Cup champions? Long shot betting value lies with Utah

The Phillies generally crush left-handed pitching (118 wRC+, sixth), and have done similarly well against the side over the past month (121 wRC+, seventh). So, I’m not worried about Philly’s top hitters annihilating Rogers.

I generally like both bullpens, but both units are extended. On Wednesday, the Marlins deployed four higher-leverage relievers (Anthony Bender, Andrew Nardi, Huascar Brazoban, J.T. Chargois) while the Phillies were forced to use six total after a shorter-than-expected three-inning start by Spencer Turnbull, including their two highest-leverage guys (Gregory Soto, Jose Ruiz, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Alvarado).

These two played a three-game set in May, and all three games cruised over relatively low totals.

Game Date
May 10
Closing Total
7.5
Total Runs
10
Game Date
May 11
Closing Total
8
Total Runs
11
Game Date
May 12
Closing Total
7
Total Runs
13

I’m banking on more of the same on Thursday. BallParkPal’s model projects a whopping 9.6 runs for this matchup, giving us plenty of value on the over 7.5 available at bet365.

Marlins vs Phillies Pick

  1. Over 7.5 (-115, bet365) | Play to 8 (-110)

