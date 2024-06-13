Bet on high scoring series finale between the Phillies and Red Sox in Boston

Thursday’s Phillies vs Red Sox game features a must-see pitching matchup.

NL Cy Young contender Aaron Nola will battle AL Cy Young contender Tanner Houck. These two have combined for 4.2 fWAR this season, tossing 169 innings with a 3.25 expected ERA.

Throw in two top-five bullpens, and the Phillies lead MLB in team pitching fWAR (13.2) while the Red Sox rank second (9.3). We could argue that these are the two best run-prevention units in baseball.

All that said, I think there’s value in betting contrarian on Thursday, especially given the weather report.

Read on for our Phillies vs Red Sox Odds, Predictions, Picks for Thursday, June 13.

Phillies vs Red Sox Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Phillies Moneyline -116 Spread -1.5 (+134) Total o8.5 (-115) Team Red Sox Moneyline -102 Spread +1.5 (-162) Total u8.5 (-105)

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction

(7:10 p.m. ET, NBCS-PHI)

Fenway Park will always play like a hitter’s paradise. Batters have been playing volleyball with the Green Monster for over a century. Over the past three seasons, only Coors Field (112) has a higher Park Factor (107), and no ballpark has a higher double factor (123).

Fenway will feature the best run environment of the day on Thursday. We’re expecting double-digit breezes out toward left-center field (i.e., the Monster) with mid-80s temperatures, albeit moderate humidity.

Add it all together, and BallParkPal’s weather model projects a +14% Run Factor for Thursday’s game – meaning we should expect 14% more runs on average than the typical Major League Baseball game.

So, despite an elite pitching matchup, BallParkPal projects a whopping 9.5 runs for this ballgame, a full run above the current market price.

Despite leading baseball in every possible pitching metric, I don’t expect Houck to sustain his sub-2.00 ERA. He’s been lucky on contact, with opponents posting a .266 BABIP and 4% HR/FB factor, two metrics I expect to regress toward career averages (.287 and 10%, respectively). Given the weather report, home-run regression could come against the team that’s hit the sixth-most homers this year (77).

Houck’s slider is nasty. A sweeping, glove-side-breaking pitch -- reminding me of a mirrored Chris Sale -- that tunnels well with his sinker and splitter.

Still, among MLB lineups, the Phillies have posted the third-best OPS (.762) and seventh-best expected wOBA (.304) against right-handed sliders. Houck leans heavily on his slider (42% usage), which could hurt him in this matchup.

Similarly, Nola’s expected run indicators (3.28 xERA, 3.81 FIP, 3.47 xFIP) are trending far above his ERA (2.77). He’s stranding too many runners (80%) with a low BABIP (.223), which should haunt him in the long run.

Nola also has fairly severe platoon splits, with a career xFIP over a half-run higher against lefties (3.67) than against righties (3.03). Meanwhile, the Red Sox stack lefties in their lineup, running with six or seven southpaws depending on if Reese McGuire plays over Connor Wong. Lefties Jarren Duran (.876 OPS) and Rafael Devers (1.003 OPS) crush right-handed pitching.

While the Red Sox stack southpaws in their lineup, the Phillies often run with five lefties, including two hard-hitting monsters in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Houck’s career wOBA allowed jumps 50 points against left-handed hitters (.302) than right-handed ones (.252)

So, although these two lineups have posted inconsistent results recently – partially due to injury issues – they still project as borderline top-10 lineups against right-handed pitching.

And while the bullpens are elite, both units are also a tad extended after the first two games of this brutal interleague series, potentially forcing some below-average relief arms into higher-leverage situations.

Most will expect a pitcher’s duel between the Phils and Sox, but I expect the opposite on Thursday night at Fenway.

Wager accordingly.

Phillies vs Red Sox Pick

Over 8.5 (-115, FanDuel) | Play to 9 (-110)

