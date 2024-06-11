Bet on a low scoring series opener between the Red Sox and Phillies on Tuesday night

The National League’s top team makes an inter-league trip to Boston on Tuesday, throwing the NL Cy Young favorite on the mound.

The 33-33 Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford, one of the more underrated starting pitchers of the past two seasons.

Phillies vs Red Sox Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Phillies Moneyline -170 Spread -1.5 (-105) Total o8 (-110) Team Red Sox Moneyline +145 Spread +1.5 (-115) Total u8 (-110)

Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction

(7:10 p.m. ET, NBCS-PHI)

With the Phillies traveling back across the pond after playing in London over the weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the bats look a touch slow on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

That’s a long trip! They barely had time to acclimate to the time change. After Sunday’s game, they traveled overnight from London to Philadelphia, only to travel from Philadelphia to Boston on Monday. I can only imagine the jet lag.

Furthermore, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh are on the 10-day injured list, taking away some of Philly’s offensive firepower.

While Crawford has struggled in recent outings (15 earned runs over his past 16 innings), his advanced pitching model metrics look steady. I think he simply overperformed in the early season and is seeing some classic negative regression – he’s stranded fewer runners and allowed more home runs during this tough three-game stretch.

In the long run, I believe Crawford will pitch toward his 3.66 expected ERA and 107 Stuff+ rating, which would represent an above-average arm that can neutralize an overextended Phillies lineup.

Meanwhile, Wheeler can neutralize any lineup in his path. He pairs a 2.23 ERA with a 2.77 expected ERA. He ranks fourth among National League pitchers in fWAR (2.2) and second in Pitching+ (109).

He has a deep six-pitch arsenal headlined by a deadly fastball-slider combination, so he has an answer for every batter. He strikes out enough batters and earns enough ground balls to whip through lineups and churn out high-quality innings – only Aaron Nola, Corbin Burnes and Logan Webb have pitched as many innings as Wheeler since the start of 2021 (640).

The Red Sox lineup is good, but not excellent, and there are some injury concerns regarding ROY contender Wilyer Abreu and MVP contender Rafael Devers.

Behind these two high-quality starting pitchers are two top-five bullpens. Both the Red Sox and Phillies rank among the top three teams in bullpen expected FIP, bullpen Pitching+ and bullpen strikeout minus walk rate.

Additionally, both bullpens got an off day on Monday, so all the high-leverage relief arms should be available.

Expect a pitcher’s duel at Fenway on Tuesday and wager accordingly.

Phillies vs Red Sox Pick

Under 8 (-110, via Bet365 Sportsbook)

