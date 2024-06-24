Bet on a high-scoring series opener between the Phillies and Tigers in Detroit

Although perennial Cy Young contender Aaron Nola toes the rubber for the 51-26 Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, I’m still banking on a high-scoring ballgame.

Read on for our Phillies vs Tigers Odds, Prediction, and Pick for Monday, June 24.

Phillies vs Tigers Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Phillies Moneyline -178 Spread -1.5 (-110) Total o8 (-112) Team Tigers Moneyline +150 Spread +1.5 (-110) Total u8 (-108)

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Read about our Best Baseball Betting Sites here Read about our Best Sports Betting Sites here

Phillies vs Tigers Prediction

(6:40 p.m. ET, NBCS-PHI)

It doesn’t feel like Detroit’s immensely below-average lineup can produce runs against Nola or Philadelphia’s top-five bullpen.

However, Nola hasn’t looked like himself recently, allowing 11 earned runs over his past 10 innings pitched, feeding into a 4.25 ERA since mid-May. And the Phillies bullpen is a tad extended, as they had to deploy top relievers Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Arizona.

So, I think the Tigers can scrape together a few runs at home in this series-opening match.

Conversely, the Phillies should have no issues bombing away against Casey Mize and Co.

The Phillies are a top-five lineup against right-handed pitching, while Mize boasts expected run indicators in the mid-4.00s (4.43 ERA, 4.36 xERA, 4.14 xFIP) behind a relatively low strikeout minus walk rate (9%) and a concerning batted-ball profile (42% hard-hit rate allowed, 91 mph average exit velocity allowed).

» READ MORE: Back Texas A&M to cover the run line against Tennessee in winner-take-all Game 3 of College World Series

Detroit’s bullpen ranks below average in most metrics. Tiger relievers rarely make mistakes but feature lackluster stuff (96 bullpen Stuff+, 29th), meaning they can’t force strikeouts (22% bullpen strikeout rate, 22nd). They rely on command, control, and pitching to contact, which can get you into trouble against elite lineups.

BallParkPal’s model projects 8.5 runs for this game, while Action Network’s PRO model projects 8.4.

So, I think the market is projecting this total a tad low.

Phillies vs Tigers Pick

Over 8 (-112, FanDuel) | Play to 8 (-115)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.