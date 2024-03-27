Betting a big home run total from Trea Turner this season among best Phillies player futures

The Phillies are locked and loaded to make another run at a World Series title with a roster that has made it to within arms’ reach the last two seasons.

The front office made some tweaks to the pitching depth, but otherwise maintained one of the quieter offseasons around baseball — and rightfully so.

Adding Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Blake Snell would have been nice, but Philadelphia still enters the 2024 season with what I believe to be the most complete staff in the league.

It’s difficult to argue that there is a stronger one-two punch than Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler. The Phillies will deploy an exhausting infantry of reliable arms in the bullpen to boot.

Philadelphia stacks up tall at the plate with a proven potent and consistent offense, too. This was a lineup that coughed out runs with a postseason-leading 118 in wRC+ and maintained high-quality contact in the regular season, ranking seventh in xwOBA.

I wrote earlier this week about why I think the Phillies have value in both the NL pennant and World Series markets, posted at +1500 and +800, respectively.

However, there are some more creative ways to scan for longshot profits on the 2024 Phils without being too unreasonable.

2024 Phillies best bets

Trea Turner to hit 40+ home runs (+1000 at FanDuel)

When looking for something interesting involving the Phillies offense, there’s temptation to bet a home run prop on Kyle Schwarber. He’s the -620 favorite to hit 30-plus and is priced at a third-lowest +900 to lead the league in dingers.

We’re all well aware of Schwarber’s home run potential, and that makes his prices pretty lousy as far as preseason futures betting goes.

Instead, let’s sprinkle some zest in our lives and look to Turner. His three highest home run totals have come in the past three seasons and he is coming off a career-best 41 barrels.

Turner only flirted with 30 home runs three years ago when he hit his career peak of 28 and amassed two fewer than that in 2023. He shows at +255 to hop the 30-HR mark this year, but back to hitting second in the order behind Schwarber, it’s worthwhile to punt on him in the 40-plus market.

He turns 31 in June in the second year of his monstrous 11-year deal that he struggled to completely live up to off the bat. That’s the problem with long-term, high-value deals: it’s tough to ever be good enough with that many zeroes in your direct deposit.

In turn, I’m looking for Turner to show positive regression while playing a key part of a batting lineup that projects to produce persistently.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are worth the bet to win the National League pennant in 2024

Aaron Nola to win NL Cy Young (+2000 at FanDuel)

Nola might not have a more important year in the grand scheme of his career than in 2024.

He’ll be in his first year of the $172 million, seven-year extension he signed in November. This was followed by finishing seventh overall in strikeouts in 2023, his fifth consecutive 200-plus strikeout campaign in a full-length season.

He returns to the mound as the Phillies’ No. 1 in a do-or-die year for this roster while also turning 31 in July.

He placed fourth in NL Cy Young voting only two seasons ago, when he posted a career-high WAR of 6.3.

By logic, expecting a team to make a deep run would only mean that their ace performed masterfully. You might like Wheeler (+900, FanDuel) as an alternative to fill that role for the Phillies in the context of this market, but the more handsome payout is on Nola.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.