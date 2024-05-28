Bet on Phillies ace Zack Wheeler’s strikeout prop in start against the Giants

Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is one of the best arms in baseball.

Among qualified National League starting pitchers this season, Wheeler ranks fourth in fWAR (1.9), sixth in ERA (2.53), and fourth in innings pitched (67 ⅔). He’s tossed at least seven innings in five of his 11 starts while allowing two or fewer runs in eight.

But he’s slumping. In his past three starts, Wheeler was shredded by the Marlins (six ER in 4 IP) while looking more human against the Nationals and Rangers (four ER in 14 IP).

Of greater importance to this article is that Wheeler has failed to cash his strikeout prop in his past three starts.

But I think he’s due for a massive bounce-back performance in our Phillies vs Giants Odds, Predictions, Picks for Tuesday, May 28.

Phillies vs Giants Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Phillies Moneyline -210 Spread -1.5 (-134) Total o7.5 (-110) Team Giants Moneyline +176 Spread +1.5 (+112) Total u7.5 (-110)

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Phillies vs Giants Predictions

(9:45 p.m. ET, NBCS-PHI)

Although Wheeler has only struck out 13 batters across his past 18 innings, I don’t think that’s representative of his true punchout prowess.

On the year, Wheeler has posted a 15% swinging strike rate while forcing around 15 whiffs per game. His 28% strikeout rate still ranks among the top pitchers in the league, behind elite whiff rates on his four-seam (30%), sweeper (34%), splitter (39%) and curveball (40%).

Wheeler’s deep arsenal and elite location give him an answer for every hitter, which is why he continues to pitch deep into games with high-end production.

He had a brutal outing against Miami on May 12. But in his next two starts, he posted 39 whiffs behind a 15% swinging-strike rate, results aligning with his season-long production despite a slight decrease in total strikeouts.

His average fastball velocity is actually up across his past two starts, which could indicate more whiffs are coming.

So, I think Wheeler’s strikeout prop is slightly deflated following three erratic, flukey results. Wheeler eclipsed 6.5 strikeouts in five of seven starts prior, posting triple-digit Ks in three separate outings.

The projection market agrees, with the Action Network (7.2), RotoWire (6.9) and Jon Anderson (7.0) all projecting him closer to seven strikeouts against the Giants.

The Giants are a very disciplined lineup, boasting the ninth-lowest strikeout rate (21%), fifth-lowest swinging-strike rate (11%) and sixth-highest zone-contact rate (85%) among MLB offenses.

But injuries are starting to pile up. Jung Hoo Lee recently suffered a season-ending injury, while Michael Conforto and Nick Ahmad are both on the 10-day IL. Lamonte Wade Jr. suffered an injury yesterday, threatening his status for the near future.

The Giants will be more reliant on bench bats than ever before, potentially hamstringing their above-average offensive production.

Wheeler dominated the Giants in two starts last season, posting 19 strikeouts across 13 innings, plowing through 6.5 Ks in each start. Wheeler’s posted 24 strikeouts in 69 lifetime plate appearances against current San Francisco hitters (35%). Jorge Soler, Mike Yasztemski, Matt Chapman and Thairo Estrada have been particularly ineffective against Philadelphia’s perennial Cy Young candidate.

Batter vs. Wheeler PAs Strikeouts Whiff Rate Batter vs. Wheeler Jorge Soler PAs 21 Strikeouts 7 Whiff Rate 31% Batter vs. Wheeler Matt Chapman PAs 13 Strikeouts 5 Whiff Rate 39% Batter vs. Wheeler Mike Yastrzemski PAs 12 Strikeouts 7 Whiff Rate 64% Batter vs. Wheeler Thairo Estrada PAs 6 Strikeouts 3 Whiff Rate 43%

The only batter who consistently avoids whiffs and strikeouts against Wheeler is Wade (zero Ks, 0% whiff rate in seven lifetime PAs), who will likely be on the shelf for this head-to-head meeting.

It’s also worth mentioning Oracle Park is a pitcher’s paradise, ranking 27th in Statcast’s Park Factors (95). Wheeler could pitch deep into this game, providing him with more strikeout opportunities.

Ultimately, it’s a good time to buy low on Wheeler’s strikeout upside after a string of tough starts, especially against an injury-prone lineup that he’s dominated.

Phillies vs Giants Picks

Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-128, FanDuel)

