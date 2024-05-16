Bet on Taijuan Walker to hit the under on his strikeout total in Phillies’ matchup with Mets

The Phillies are elite.

They’ve won 22 of their past 27 games, surging to 31-13 while building a surprising three-game lead over the Braves in the NL East race.

They’ve been a little lucky. Their Pythagorean record is 29-15, and they’ve played only three games against teams with a winning record.

They have the best rotation in baseball, but today’s starting pitcher, Taijuan Walker, is the weak link in that chain.

I can’t handicap this game from a side or total perspective, but I’m willing to wager directly against Walker. Read on for our Mets vs Phillies Odds, Predictions, Picks, including our Best Bet for Thursday, May 16.

Mets vs Phillies Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Mets Moneyline -120 Spread +1.5 (-170) Total o8.5 (+105) Team Phillies Moneyline -140 Spread -1.5 (+145) Total u8.5 (-125)

(Via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Mets vs Phillies Prediction

(6:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network)

Walker had some injury troubles at the beginning of the year, making three rehab appearances in the Mets farm system before returning to the big league club on April 28th against the Padres.

I’m unsure if he’s still nursing an injury, but Walker’s fastball velocity is down two ticks from last season (from 93 to 91). He’s also lost some heat on his cutter, sinker and splitter.

As such, Walker isn’t missing bats. His swinging-strike rate has dropped to a career-low 8%, and his zone-contact rate has jumped to a career-high 94%.

Walker somehow managed seven strikeouts against the Giants, four against the Marlins and four against the Padres. But he’s also managed only 12 whiffs across his past 12 innings.

He’s overperforming his actual strikeout upside. You can’t sustain a 20% strikeout rate with those swinging-strike and whiff numbers, especially behind lifeless stuff.

For example, below is every MLB pitcher plotted by swinging-strike rate against strikeout rate, which is positively correlated. The highlighted dot is Walker, sitting far above his strikeout expectation.

The point is that Walker is likely overvalued in the strikeout prop market. Although he’s struck out 15 batters across his first 19 innings, his strikeout prop shouldn’t be sitting at 4.5.

It’s worth mentioning that in Walker’s two Triple-A starts in April, he managed only two strikeouts across 11 innings. That might be a more accurate representation of his abilities.

And what better time to bet Walker’s strikeout under than against the Mets, who are habitually among the most patient, contact-based lineups in baseball?

Among MLB teams, the Mets combine the seventh-highest zone-contact rate (84%) with the 11th-lowest Whiff rate (8%), ultimately resulting in the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (20%). They don’t have much pop or power, but they’ll typically put the ball in play.

Walker faced this Mets lineup four times last season, piecing together only 14 strikeouts across 23 innings and cashing over 4.5 Ks only once. The Mets pieced together a zone-contact rate of over 90% across the head-to-head meetings, including a perfect 100% mark in the fourth start.

The projection market seems to recognize Walker’s true strikeout potential. The Action Network projects only 3.9 punchouts for Walker on Thursday, BallParkPal projects 3.8, and RotoWire projects 4.2.

Yet we can snag under 4.5 strikeouts for a relatively cheap price (-118) at FanDuel.

Mets vs Phillies Pick

Taijuan Walker Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-118)

