Back on a high scoring game between the Phillies and Mets in first game of London series

The scorching hot 44-19 Phillies will play their hated divisional rival Mets at London Stadium in London, England this weekend.

Despite a relatively solid pitching matchup, I’m betting on a high-scoring affair.

Phillies vs Mets prediction: Analysis

London Stadium should play like a higher-scoring ballpark. The Cubs and Cardinals played a two-game set across the pond last season, scoring a combined 22 runs across the 18 innings. Statcast recorded a 106 Park Factor – including a 130 Double Factor – which would’ve trailed only Coors Field and Fenway Park in the 2023 season.

The center field wall is only 390 feet deep, and the weather report calls for near-double-digit breezes out to right-center field during game time.

Ranger Suarez is pitching like a Cy Young contender, but even the best pitchers can be overvalued. He pairs a 1.70 ERA with expected run indicators closer to 2.50, and his advanced pitching model profile is underwhelming (84 Stuff+ across his arsenal with only one plus pitch).

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper, hardly recognized tourist, wants to win over fans in London, and in the Olympics

Meanwhile, Sean Manaea has lost a tick of velocity on his fastball, forcing him to nibble around the edges more, where he’s on pace for a career-high walk rate (10%). He’s due for plenty of home run regression (6% HR/FB rate in 2024 despite a 13% career average), which could come in hitter-friendly London Stadium.

Both lineups rank among the top 10 MLB teams in wRC+ against left-handed pitching, which could cause trouble for the two southpaw pitchers on the mound.

I quite like both bullpens, but there’s enough juice in the lineups, enough juice in the ballpark, and enough vulnerabilities between Suarez and Manaea to feel comfortable betting the over, even at a relatively high number.

Phillies vs Mets prediction: Pick

Over 10 runs (-115, BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.