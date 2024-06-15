Back the Orioles to take Saturday’s matchup with the Phillies

This Phillies vs Orioles series is fun.

Two of baseball’s best teams battling in an interleague set at the legendary Camden Yards. Both lineups are filled with elite offensive talent, and both pitching staffs are stuffed with potential Cy Young winners.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s game features a monstrous starting pitching mismatch.

Read on for our Phillies vs Orioles Odds, Predictions, Picks for Saturday, June 15.

Phillies vs Orioles Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Phillies Moneyline +150 Spread +1.5 (-146) Total o8.5 (-106) Team Orioles Moneyline -178 Spread -1.5 (+122) Total u8.5 (-114)

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Phillies vs Orioles Prediction

(4:05 p.m. ET, NBCS-PHI)

Taijuan Walker is struggling.

He started the year on the IL and hasn’t looked like the same pitcher since. His velocity is down across his arsenal, as he’s now sitting around 91 mph on his fastball. He can’t miss bats anymore, on pace to post a career-low swinging-strike rate (6.6%). And since he can’t force whiffs, he’s forced to nibble around the edges, where he’s walking as many batters as ever (9%).

He’s not a pitch-to-weak-contact, ground-ball pitcher either – his ground-ball rate has actually dropped to a career-low level (35%). He boasts one of the league’s worst batted-ball profiles.

Altogether, Walker is a replacement-level pitcher (0.2 fWAR) with replacement-level earned run indicators (5.40 ERA, 5.78 xERA).

Conversely, Grayson Rodriguez is a young pitcher with loads of upside, primarily because of his nasty arsenal. He has five plus pitches by FanGraphs advanced pitching model metrics, ranking fourth among all MLB arms with 60-plus innings in Stuff+ (120).

More importantly, he’s on a hot streak, posting a 2.31 ERA with 37 strikeouts across his past six starts.

Rodriguez hit the IL for a few weeks, partially explaining his slow start. But after some rest and rehab, he looks like his former self -- a potential future Ace.

These are two top-five offenses, and that includes against right-handed pitching. These are also two top-10 bullpens, sporting a combined reliever ERA under 3.50.

But the O’s hold an absurd advantage in the starting pitching department for Saturday’s game – one that’s too big not to wager on. Baltimore’s lineup could obliterate this version of Walker.

Phillies vs Orioles Pick

Orioles ML (-178, FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.