Back the Padres with Michael King on the mound against the Phillies on Tuesday

If the season ended today, both the Phillies and Padres would be in the playoffs.

Of course, the Phillies would be the top overall seed in the NL, while the Padres would snag the last Wild Card spot.

Still, two potentially playoff-bound teams battle at Citizens Bank Field on Tuesday.

Although Aaron Nola is a perennial Cy Young candidate, I recommend you put your money behind Michael King and the Padres as moderate road underdogs.

Padres vs Phillies Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Team Padres Moneyline +130 Spread +1.5 (-162) Total o8.5 (-102) Team Phillies Moneyline -155 Spread -1.5 (+136) Total u8.5 (-118)

Padres vs Phillies Predictions

(6:40 p.m. ET, NBCS-PHI)

I’m betting on recent form.

King has been a stud over the past month.

In his past four starts, the 29-year-old righty has allowed four earned runs over 22 innings (1.64 ERA), striking out 28 while allowing a meager 23% hard-contact rate in the process.

He’s posted a 137 Stuff+ mark on his sweeper during the stretch while forcing 17 whiffs on his changeup. Even better, he’s shown elite command, painting his heavily used sinker with 17 inches of arm-side run.

Conversely, Nola just went to Fenway Park and showed questionable command of his curveball, resulting in eight earned runs on 11 hits over four innings. He struck out two and allowed two walks in the outing.

I don’t think Nola will get much reprieve against the Padres, who are among the most annoying, pesky lineups in baseball behind Luis Arraez and Jurickson Profar.

Even worse, the Padres have posted MLB’s second-highest wRC+ against right-handed pitching over the past month (124). They aren’t hitting the ball very hard, but they combine elite plate discipline (16% strikeout rate, 9% swinging-strike rate) with mostly elevated batted balls (30% line-drive rate).

Nola has decent stuff, but he relies more on location, and I don’t know if he’ll get away with that against San Diego’s bat-to-ball approach. Not to mention he’s allowing more line drives than ever this year.

As a quick aside: The Phillies rank 20th in wRC+ against righties during this 30-day stretch and J.T. Realmuto is on the IL for maybe a month. The Padres have an offensive advantage in this matchup.

While the Phillies have a sizeable bullpen advantage, the Padres have the better defense, ranking fifth in Defensive Runs Saved (+40) while the Phillies rank 26th (-30).

BallParkPal’s game simulation model makes the Padres a slight favorite (53.5% win probability, -115 implied ML odds). I’m unsure if the wrong team is favored, but I’m willing to back King and fade Nola with how the two lineups are trending.

I’d play the Padres ML at +115 or better.

Padres vs Phillies Pick

Padres ML (+130, DraftKings) | Play to ML (+115)

