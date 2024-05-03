Fade the run total in the Phillies and Giants series opener on Friday

The Phillies keep winning.

After road series wins over the Padres and Angels, the Phils are now 21-11 heading into a six-game homestand, starting with four against the Giants.

Today’s starting pitcher, Aaron Nola, had a rough start to his year, but he’s bounced back and looked more like the perennial Cy Young contender we’ve come to know and love.

However, Giants starting pitcher Jordan Hicks has been lights out since moving from the bullpen to the rotation.

As a result, I’m betting on a lower-scoring Friday night affair.

Giants vs Phillies Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Giants Spread +1.5 (-145) Moneyline +145 Total o7.5 (-110) Team Phillies Spread -1.5 (+120) Moneyline -175 Total u7.5 (-110)

(Via BetMGM)

Giants vs Phillies Prediction

(6:40 p.m. ET, Apple TV+)

Nola’s first three starts were ugly.

He blew up against Atlanta on opening day (4.1 IP, 6 ER, 11 H, 3 K, 1 BB), and then posted seven strikeouts to seven walks across his next two starts despite facing two below-average offenses (Nationals, Cardinals).

Even worse, Nola’s fastball velocity dipped below 90 mph in his third start, almost four ticks lower than his career average (93).

However, he was also pitching in cold and rainy conditions, which clearly affected his performance. As the conditions softened, Nola started to heat up.

His four-seam velocity started to tick back up, and he re-found his command.

As a result, Nola has struck out 26 batters to only three walks across his past three starts. And because he’s throwing more strikes, he’s pitched a whopping 23 ⅓ innings during the stretch, working into the eighth inning in each start.

He allowed six runs during the stretch, but that still adds up to a rock-solid 2.31 ERA. He also allowed three home runs, so we could reasonably expect better production with better long-ball prevention.

Nola might still be undervalued from his opening three-start stretch. He’s an elite pitcher at his best.

Meanwhile, Hicks has cruised through his first six starts in San Francisco’s rotation, pitching to a 1.59 ERA. He hasn’t adjusted his pitch mix (sinker, splitter, sweeper, four-seamer), but he has moderated his velocity, leading to fewer whiffs but more weak contact (60% ground-ball rate) and better command (7% walk rate, down from career 12%), allowing him to work deeper into games and become a true five-to-six-inning starting pitcher.

Hicks is due for some slight negative regression, given his relatively high strand rate (83%) and low BABIP (.225). However, his expected ERA still sits under 2.50, so we can consider him a higher-echelon starting pitcher.

Behind these two excellent starting pitchers are two elite bullpens.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in relief pitching fWAR (1.4), sixth in relief pitching FIP (3.49), and ninth in reliever strikeout rate (25%). The Phillies boast an uber-deep ‘pen, headlined by Jose Alvarado but supported by Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Matt Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto and Orion Kerkering.

The Giants bullpen has significantly underperformed, but the Camilio Doval-Ryan Walker-Taylor Rogers-Tyler Rogers core projects out as a top-10 MLB unit. I would argue that this group is super undervalued.

Of greater importance, both teams had a day off yesterday, so both bullpens are fresh and fully rested. Runs will be tough to come by in the later innings.

I’m slightly worried about the Phillies lineup, which is tearing the cover off the ball (.830 OPS over the past two weeks). But the Giants are struggling (.636 OPS over the past two weeks), and there’s enough pitching on both sides to suppress run production across all nine innings.

I would project this total closer to seven than eight, and I’m fine taking an Under 7.5 available in the market.

Giants vs Phillies Pick

Under 7.5 (-110)

