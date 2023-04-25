We have a Mariners vs. Phillies prediction as both teams return to the diamond after having the day off. Philadelphia probably could’ve done without the time off, as it’s currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak on this homestand.

Perhaps that good fortune will help Bailey Falter pick up his first win of the season for the Phillies as he gets set to make his fifth start. The Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert, who is coming off a decent campaign last year when he went 13-6 with a 3.20 ERA.

This is an exciting handicap because several signals from both teams point toward the same angle.

In this preview, I’ll share how we can use that information to target a play on the total.

Mariners vs. Phillies pick

Under 8.5 runs (+100)

Mariners vs. Phillies probable pitchers and analysis

Mariners - Logan Gilbert (1-1, 3.57 ERA) vs. Phillies - Bailey Falter (0-3, 4.50 ERA)

Gilbert is the kind of pitcher that analytics enthusiasts tend to love. FanGraphs shows that the Florida native posted a 3.84 SIERA last year, which should bode well for him in this campaign.

You rarely see such a young pitcher enter the big leagues while exhibiting exquisite command. In his first two seasons, his highest BB/9 ratio was 2.38.

This season, he’s been even better, issuing just 1.59 walks per nine innings. That’s a big reason his advanced metrics signal positive regression, given his 2.31 xERA, 3.10 FIP and 2.93 xFIP.

And if you’re still unconvinced, look at his Called Plus Swinging Strike Rate (CSW) of 29.5%, roughly a four percent jump from his previous two seasons.

This season, opposing hitters are chasing 35.7% of his pitches outside the strike zone—a five percent increase from last year.

We’ve seen Gilbert introduce a splitter into his arsenal for the first time in the majors. He can throw four pitches (four-seamer-46.6%, slider-24%, curve ball-15.6% and splitter-13.7%) with good variation to keep hitters off balance.

If we turn to Falter, he’s coming off a quality start where he allowed three runs in seven innings of work on the road against the White Sox. It was the first time this season that the left-hander completed at least six innings.

His handedness could be critical against a Mariners lineup that ranks 24th with a below-average wRC+ value of 80 when facing southpaws.

But even if Falter isn’t a strong candidate to pitch deep into games, I think he can get decent support from this Phillies bullpen.

While you might be skeptical about a bullpen that ranks 26th in the league with a 5.27 ERA, if you assess their performance over the past 14 days, they have a 3.98 ERA with a 3.04 FIP which is the third-best mark in the league during that span.

Thus, when you put these components together, I think there’s a solid case to be made for this game to finish under the total.

Our Action Labs database shows the total is 15-5 (+8.62 units) to the under when Falter starts. Moreover, this angle is on a 6-0 run.

I think we’re getting good value here, and after shopping around, BetMGM has the best price on the board at +100.

Mariners vs. Phillies odds (via BetMGM)

Moneyline: SEA (-120) vs. PHI (+100) Spread: SEA -1.5 (+140) vs. PHI +1.5 (-165) Total: Over 8.5 (-120) | Under 8.5 (+100)

