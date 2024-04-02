This Spencer Turnbull prop has a lot of value in Tuesday night’s Phillies vs. Reds game

The Reds have had an excellent start to 2024, opening 3-1 with two come-from-behind victories. They’ve failed to score fewer than six runs in any game.

The Phillies can be excused for losing two of three against Atlanta. But losing another home series, this time against Cincinnati, to open the year wouldn’t be ideal.

The Reds won on Monday, 6-3.

An Opening Day rainout in Philadelphia, combined with Taijuan Walker’s injury, surprisingly forced Spencer Turnbull into the rotation for Tuesday night’s contest. The ex-Tiger spent last summer in the minors and the summer before that recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Turnbull has barely pitched over the past few seasons, and I expect he’ll be heavily limited in Tuesday’s start.

In my opinion, 85 pitches feel somewhat bullish.

Turnbull has thrown 81 Major League innings since the end of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He made seven starts last year and generated precisely zero WAR, showing a concerning lack of control (10% walk rate).

On Tuesday, Turnbull will make his first start in 11 months against a red-hot Cincinnati team. I doubt he’s stretched out or ready for a big outing, and I’d imagine he’s on a very short leash. So, I’m prepared to fade Turnbull based on usage alone.

Still, what can we expect from him across (maybe) 80 pitches and 20 plate appearances?

He’s a fastball-sweeper pitcher with the potential to generate a 22% strikeout rate, but he only struck out 16% of batters in his shortened 2023 season. Meanwhile, he’s walked about 10% of batters across the past three seasons, so I’d expect a high pitch count and a low whiff rate.

Meanwhile, he’ll face a Cincinnati lineup that strikes out plenty but also works the count (9% walk rate in 2023, 10th in MLB) and crushes the ball (.170 ISO, 11th).

I have no idea what will happen from a full-game perspective.

I’m high on Cincinnati starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft, but I think the Phillies lineup is undervalued following the first week.

Both bullpens are exhausted after heavy usage during the season-opening series, which is conducive to an Over. But the weather is projected to be rough at Citizens Bank on Tuesday night, which is conducive to an Under.

My sound prediction for this game is that Turnbull won’t get much usage and will likely struggle in that limited usage.

So, I’m looking to fade Turnbull in the individual player prop markets, and I’ll take a shot with his Under 4.5 Strikeouts, available at plus-money (+122) at FanDuel Sportsbook.

I expect Turnbull to face 20 batters, allow a few too many hits and walks, and finish the day with three or four strikeouts.

Turnbull posted only .77 strikeouts per inning in 2023, ranking in the 16th percentile of MLB pitchers. He’d have to throw at least six innings at that rate to reach over 4.5 strikeouts, which is very unexpected.

Spencer Turnbull Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+122)

