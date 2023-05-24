We’re about to hit June, meaning we have a seven-week sample size of 2023 baseball data to re-analyze, making right now the perfect time to re-evaluate our MLB futures predictions, odds and picks.

Specifically, I want to dive deep into our Philadelphia Phillies today.

What’s the state of the Phillies entering June? Where are they standing in the betting markets? Are there any +EV bets we could make?

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites here. Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps here.

MLB futures predictions: State of the Phillies

The Phillies are dealing with a minor “World Series” hangover. They haven’t been able to get off the ground, playing .500 ball since Opening Day.

The biggest issue with the Phillies is the rotation.

Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are supposed to carry this rotation, but both have been struggling – specifically Nola, who is dealing with velocity issues. Matt Strahm has been great, but he’s not built to go deep in games.

Taijuan Walker and Bailey Falter hold the middle rotation spots outside those three guys. Those two have a combined ERA above 5.50.

I’m also trying to understand the lineup. Kyle Schwarber has 12 home runs but is batting .177, and Trea Turner continues to underperform (91 OPS+).

This group was supposed to take off with Bryce Harper’s return, but the Phils rank 26th in wRC+ since Harper’s first game back.

Harper’s return also concerns the defense, as Schwarber and Nick Castellanos are pushed into the outfield more. That’s a recipe for disaster, given Castellanos is a well-known defensive liability while Schwarber is literally the worst defensive outfielder in MLB by Outs Above Average.

This team is loaded with top-tier talent, but nobody is performing to their potential. Once Jose Alvarado is healthy again, the bullpen is in great shape, but that’s the only part of the team I feel good about.

Projecting the Phillies going forward is tough, but I’m not uber-high on this squad.

» READ MORE: Nuggets heavy favorites to win first NBA championship after sweeping Lakers in conference finals

MLB futures predictions: Philadelphia’s readjusted win total

The Phillies’ pre-season win total sat around 88 wins. It’s currently at 84 juiced to (-115) on both sides at Caesars Sportsbook.

Check out this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for May 2023 here.

So, the Phillies are projected to finish right around that area. FanGraphs projects the Phils to go 61-53 the rest of the way, finishing with 83 wins, while Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA model projects the Phils to finish with just over 86 wins.

The Phillies remaining strength of schedule isn’t horrible, as they have the 12th-hardest by opposing winning percentage (.505). However, I have one huge problem with the Phillies going forward: They haven’t played the Braves yet.

The Phillies still have 13 games against MLB’s best team. They have 13 games against the Nationals to even it out, but the Nats have been frisky, so I’m not bullish on the Phillies in those 26 combined games.

Also, the Phillies have a 20-27 Pythageron record and are 7-4 in one-run games, so they’re due for one or two negative regression losses.

I ultimately lean under due to the schedule and current state of the franchise, but I see no value in the number.

Lean: Under 84 wins (-115)

MLB futures predictions: Philadelphia’s current playoff odds

This is an intriguing market. The Phillies are currently (+115) to make the playoffs and (-130) to miss the playoffs at DraftKings.

FanGraphs projects the Phillies have a 38.2% chance of making the playoffs. However, PECOTA gives them a 60.7% chance of earning a berth.

That’s a surprising split, and it’s tough to make a consensus judgment off those two numbers.

Both models have the Mets and Padres clinching the top two Wildcard spots. However, FanGraphs projections have the Diamondbacks and Giants finishing ahead of the Phillies, which I find interesting. Also, nobody believes in the Pirates, who currently hold a Wildcard spot but are given sub-5% playoff berth odds by both models.

So, I’m willing to toss the Pirates. I’m also willing to toss the Giants, who have more defensive issues and less top-tier talent than the Phillies.

So, theoretically, that leaves us with the Phillies vs. the Diamondbacks for the final playoff spot, and the Phils would have to make up 5.5 games.

The Snakes are worse in the lineup, rotation and bullpen department than Philly, but they’re also markedly better on defense and the basepaths (which is how they’ve gotten to 28-20). These two also have even remaining strength of schedules.

Ultimately, however, I see more upside with the Phillies than the Diamondbacks. The Snakes have used base-running and defense in the post-shift, bigger-base world to edge out opponents, but I think their lack of hitting and pitching will eventually catch up to them.

So, I’m willing to trust PECOTA’s numbers. If I had to bet it, I’d take the Phillies to make the playoffs at the plus-money price.

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse favored to become next Sixers coach at one sportsbook; Sam Cassell second choice

Lean: Phillies YES to make playoffs (+115)

MLB futures predictions: Divisional and championship futures prices

FanGraphs are admittedly bearish on the Phillies compared to PECOTA, but nobody is projecting the Phillies to win the division, pennant or World Series more than 5% of the time (they’re not going to catch up to the Braves).

Here are the odds and implied odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for each event, alongside FanGraphs’ odds. Don’t bother betting anything, as the value isn’t there for this team (yet).

Check out this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for May 2023.

Phillies to win NL East:

FanDuel price: +1000 FanDuel implied odds: 9% FanGraphs odds: 3.4%

Phillies to win National League:

FanDuel price: +1200 FanDuel implied odds: 7.7% FanGraphs odds: 4.8%

Phillies to win World Series:

FanDuel price: +2500 FanDuel implied odds: 3.9% FanGraphs odds: 2.4%

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.