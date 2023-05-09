Scoring is up significantly through the first six weeks of the 2023 MLB season, with teams averaging 4.60 runs per game compared with 4.28 in 2022.

Much of the increase has been attributed to myriad rule changes instituted in spring training that are designed to speed up the game, create more on-field action and, yes, boost offensive production.

However, there’s another reason why players are crossing home plate more frequently this season: good old-fashioned terrible pitching.

For a statistical definition of “terrible,” just check the ERAs of some of the starting pitchers slated to take the ball Tuesday: 7.88 (the Reds’ Luke Weaver); 7.71 (the A’s Drew Rucinski); 6.69 (the Royals’ Jordan Lyles); 6.32 (the Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard); and 6.29 (the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty).

In all, more than half the pitchers scheduled to start Tuesday — 16 of 30 — have an ERA of 5.14 or higher. That includes Mets ace and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer (5.56).

So it should come as no surprise that our trio of MLB player props are all hitter-focused — and all have positive expected outcomes.

Odds updated as of 2:45 p.m. ET on May 9.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds prop: Pete Alsono total home runs

Odds: 0.5 HRs, Over +270/Under -450 (BetMGM) Prediction: Over

It’s official: The Polar Bear is in the midst of a power outage.

After belting 10 home runs in his first 21 games, Alonso has gone deep just once in his last 14 contests. We’re talking a stretch of 50 at bats.

That said, we have to think the Mets’ slugger woke up Tuesday morning with a big smile on his face. Because he knew he’d be facing the Reds’ Weaver in the power hitter’s paradise known as Great American Ball Park.

Through his first three starts of 2023, Weaver has surrendered 14 runs in just 16 innings. And five of the 21 hits the veteran right-hander has allowed have left the yard.

Three of Weaver’s home runs were served up in his lone home start. Back on April 25, the Rangers’ Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Smith — you know, a bunch of regular Home Run Derby participants — took Weaver over the fence.

Going back to last season, Weaver has allowed nine homers in his last six starts covering just 30 2/3 innings. Our trusty calculator tells us that’s roughly one dinger every 3 1/2 innings.

Somehow, Alonso only has three homers in nine games (44 at bats) at Great American Ball Park. Our money says he collects his fourth Tuesday before Weaver hits the showers.

» READ MORE: Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction: Shaky starters means more runs Tuesday night

White Sox vs. Royals prop: Salvador Perez to record 2+ hits

Perez will be taking his hacks against White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, who actually has some of the better numbers among all of Tuesday’s starters.

Giolito is just 1-2, but his 3.67 ERA is down more than a run from last year (4.90). And his 1.10 WHIP also is vastly superior to last year (1.45).

However, Giolito hasn’t had much success against the Royals in recent years — he has a 5.47 ERA in his last 10 starts against Kansas City since June 2019. During this span, he’s allowed 12 home runs in 54 1/3 innings.

But Giolito particularly hasn’t enjoyed facing Perez over the years. The Royals’ veteran catcher is hitting .419 in his career against Giolito (13-for-31) with four homers, three doubles and 10 RBI.

Worse news for Giolito: Perez is running hot right now. He’s hit safely in five straight games and 11 of his last 12, with six multi-hit games thrown in.

Overall, Perez has nine multi-hit contests this season, with six of those coming at home (where he’s batting .311).

With MLB’s second-worst bullpen working behind Giolito, bet on Perez to deliver multi-hit game No. 10 on Tuesday.

» READ MORE: Two player props to target for Game 5 between the Sixers and Celtics

Nationals vs. Giants prop: Michael Conforto total RBI

Odds: 0.5 RBI, Over +190/Under -250 (BetMGM) Prediction: Over

Conforto’s first season in San Francisco isn’t exactly off to a rip-roaring start.

The veteran outfielder who hit 132 homers and posted an .824 OPS in seven seasons with the Mets is batting just .170 with a .597 OPS in his first 100 at-bats with the Giants.

So why bet on Conforto to deliver a run-scoring hit Tuesday night? Because he’s facing the Washington Nationals — and in particular, veteran southpaw Patrick Corbin.

Corbin has been much better this year than last year. But in this instance, “better” is relative. His ERA has dropped from 6.31 to 5.17 and his WHIP from 1.70 to 1.44.

So Corbin has gone from really awful to just plain awful.

But the main reason we’re betting this prop is because of some head-to-head history. Despite a lefty-on-lefty matchup, Conforto has flat-out owned Corbin, going 10-for-31 with five homers and 12 RBI.

Conforto, who missed all of the 2022 season with an injury, comes into Tuesday hitless in his last five games (0-for-15). And he hasn’t recorded an RBI since April 26 (a stretch of 10 games).

Still, as much as he’s struggled, the 30-year-old Seattle native has gotten four homers and 10 RBI out of his 17 hits.

Eventually, Conforto is going to bust out of his season-long slump and start earning his $18 million salary. We’re betting it starts happening Tuesday against a pitcher he loves to face.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.