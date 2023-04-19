It might be time to sound the alarms with regard to Mike Trout.

The Los Angeles Angels’ center fielder, future Hall of Famer and career .300 hitter is batting “just” .293 this season. He also “only” has three homers and nine RBI, and he’s struck out 18 times in 58 at bats.

You know, statistics 95% of the MLB populace would kill for.

All joking aside, Trout remains one of baseball’s most feared — and most productive — hitters, which the three-time MVP showed Tuesday when he went 2-for-4 in helping the Angels to a 5-2 victory over the Yankees in New York.

We’re betting that Trout shows it again Wednesday night by recording back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season.

We’re also betting two other player props, both involving Minnesota Twins teammates.

Odds updated as of 1:45 p.m. ET on April 19.

Yankees vs. Angels prop: Mike Trout total hits recorded

Odds: 2 or more hits, +230 (FanDuel) Prediction: Over

Trout has tallied multiple hits in just four of his 16 games this season. But two of those multi-hit contests have come since Sunday — including Tuesday’s 2-for-4 effort against New York.

The Angels’ center fielder is now batting .333 in his career at Yankee Stadium, going 30-for-90 with seven homers and 11 doubles.

Granted, none of those 90 at bats came against Jhony Brito, the starting pitcher the Yankees are handing the ball to Wednesday night. But the Twins’ hitters were equally unfamiliar with Brito when they faced him six days ago. And all they did was go 6-for-8 and score seven runs against the rookie right-hander — all in the first inning!

Trout has been one of MLB’s streakiest hitters throughout his sensational career. And he’s on a heater right now, following an 0-for-11 slump by going 6-for-16 in his last four games.

And for what it’s worth, Trout has been a menace on the road this season, going 13-for-46 (.371) in 10 games (as opposed to 4-for-23 in six contests in Anaheim.

Twins vs. Red Sox prop: Carlos Correa total runs scored

Odds: 0.5 runs, Over +110/Under -145 (BetMGM) Prediction: Under

Last time we checked, you have to reach first base to score a run in baseball. And Correa has reached base all of 16 times in 13 games so far this season.

Number of times the Twins’ shortstop has crossed home plate in his 57 plate appearances: five. He scored in back-to-back games against the Royals and Marlins on April 3 and 4, and he touched the dish three times in consecutive games against the Yankees on Friday and Saturday.

That’s it.

But, hey, at least Correa is facing washed-up Red Sox right-hander Corey Kluber at Fenway Park on Wednesday — that’s a good sign, right?

Eh, not exactly.

Kluber might be 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA this season, but Correa is just 4-for-22 all-time against the former American League Cy Young winner. And he’s struck out in nearly half (10) of those at-bats.

Correa did get two of those hits against Kluber last year when the veteran pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays. But he didn’t score a run. In fact, only one Minnesota player did, as Kluber rolled to a 6-1 win.

Kluber probably won’t hold the Twins to a single run Wednesday. But we’re betting that he at least keeps Correa from circling the bases.

Twins vs. Red Sox prop: Joe Ryan total strikeouts recorded

Odds: 5.5 strikeouts, Over +120/Under -155 (BetMGM) Prediction: Over

Among all MLB player and pitcher props for Wednesday, there’s zero doubt that this one involving Minnesota’s No. 2 starter is either the biggest gift or the biggest trap.

We’re (gulp!) betting on the former.

Ryan’s strikeout totals in his first three starts of his sophomore MLB season: 6 (at Kansas City), 10 (vs. Houston) and 10 (at the Yankees).

Ryan’s strikeout totals in two starts against the Red Sox last year (one home, one road): 8 (in five innings) and 7 (in six innings).

Number of times Boston struck out against Twins starter Sonny Gray and five relief pitchers in Tuesday’s 5-4, 10-inning victory: 14. And Gray recorded half of those Ks.

Of course, it’s nice for your pitcher to be on the mound for a while when you’re playing the Over on a strikeout prop. Well, that shouldn’t be a problem with Ryan, as the 26-year-old right-hander has pitched at least six innings in four straight starts and six of seven dating to mid-September.

Bet on the Bay Area kid going at least six innings again Wednesday night — and missing a bunch of Red Sox bats.

